Two New Food Concepts Coming to Crosstown Concourse

Wednesday, March 28, 2018

Crosstown Concourse is set to add a pair of new food concepts to its tenant mix this summer.

Global Cafe, an international food hall where a mix of cuisines will be prepared by three immigrant food entrepreneurs and their staff, and Lucy J’s Bakery, which specializes in custom event cakes and fresh baked goods, will open in part of the space now occupied by Curb Market.

Curb Market, meanwhile, is reconfiguring its space to make room for the pair of new tenants, part of a rightsizing plan that includes refining the market’s layout and inventory to maximize its focus on locally sourced products and Curb’s popular Hot Bar.

The reconfiguration will allow Global Cafe and Lucy J’s to occupy space on the South Loading Dock.

Curb Market owner Peter Schutt, who also owns The Daily News Publishing Co. Inc., said that even with a reduction in space the market will still be carrying 99 percent of its existing inventory.

“Having moved from a small space on Cooper, we knew it would take some time to figure out what size space fits the needs of our Crosstown customers,” Schutt said. “It allowed us to really take note of what people love about the Curb Market experience. We want to give people more of what they want.”

Global Cafe, meanwhile, will be managed by Juan Viramontes, a chef who immigrated to California from Mexico with his family when he was a child and who’s relocating to Memphis for the opportunity with Global Cafe´. Global Cafe owner Sabine Langer said the cafe’s mission will be to bring together guests from all walks of life who want to learn about different cultures and enjoy international cuisine.

Also this summer, Lucy J’s Bakery is moving into space next to Global Cafe after a few months at a temporary spot in Crosstown Concourse’s West Atrium.

Tracy Burgess, who co-founded the bakery with her husband Josh, said they’ve had a kiosk set up there since January. They were attracted ultimately to the idea of a permanent space at Crosstown for a combination of reasons.

“It’s us believing in a vision for what the space could be and the leadership of Crosstown believing in the mission of our bakery,” Burgess said about the venture, which offers full-time work at a living wage to current and former residents of the Dorothy Day House - a local nonprofit that provides housing to homeless families.

The Burgesses have volunteered there since 2012, and Tracy Burgess is the current director of development there. The mission of the bakery they’re opening at Crosstown: “Kneading hope for homeless families, by providing employment with living wages.”