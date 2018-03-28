SCS Moves Closer to Purchase of New HQ at 3030 Jackson

VOL. 133 | NO. 63 | Wednesday, March 28, 2018

The Shelby County Schools system is a step closer to moving its headquarters from the Fairgrounds area to the Bayer Building at 3030 Jackson Avenue.

SCS superintendent Dorsey Hopson told school board members Tuesday, March 27, that he will sign a purchase-sales agreement on the building previously occupied by Bayer Consumer Health and still owned by Bayer Healthcare LLC.

“It just allows us to continue our discussions as we try to reach some kind of agreement,” Hopson said later.

The board in January approved a resolution authorizing Hopson to negotiate for the 829,744 square foot building for a price not to exceed $6.6 million.

The purchase-sales agreement comes before due diligence and the school board approved a resolution Tuesday saying it would need 30 days to review any terms and closing documents as well as environmental assessments.

“We are also trying to figure out what our costs will be to get the building ready,” Hopson said. “Also there are still environmental issues that we are waiting on the state to help us flesh out.”

He anticipates taking a recommendation including terms to the board in about two months.

In other action Tuesday, the school board approved the sale of 3.68 acres of land on the southeast corner of Norris and Hernando Roads for $165,000 to Aman Devji of Collierville.

The land was the site of the school system’s South Area office.

Hopson said he is also still in discussions with students who plan to participate in April 20 protests against gun violence across the nation. The high school students, many affiliated with Bridges USA, approached Hopson about how the school system would view a walkout here on the day of the protest.

Hopson said there a lot of details to be worked out but that the school system is willing to work with students who conduct a walkout in “a responsible and organized way.”

Hopson and his staff are concerned about what would happen if some students “act up” and respecting the rights of students who choose not to participate as well as whether the walk out would include elementary school students.

“We emphasized safety, safety, safety, safety,” he said.

Hopson said his plan to raise the pay of 1,200 full-time school system employees to at or above $15 an hour will probably take effect May 1 with a budget amendment for the current fiscal year coming to the board before then.

Hopson announced last week his intention to propose the minimum of $15 an hour for all full time employees that would mean raises for about 9 percent of the school system’s employees now making below that hourly wage.

The raises would cost the school system an estimated $2.4 million with $900,000 of that coming from the school system’s general fund and the rest coming from federal and state funding.

Hopson said the district is able to handle the raise because of efficiencies in the operation forced by the school merger and demerger.