Memphis Genotyping Company Acquired by Private Equity Firm

Transnetyx, a Memphis-based automated genotyping company that serves biomedical researchers around the world, has been acquired by a St. Louis-based private equity firm.

Thompson Street Capital Partners struck a deal to acquire YX Genomics Holding Corp., the holding company of Transnetyx whose other wholly owned subsidiaries include YX Services and RobotYX.

Transnetyx, the third of those subsidiaries, was founded in 2000 in Memphis and launched a fully automated genotyping system for detecting a variety of different mutations in animal research models. To date, the company has genotyped more than 18 million samples worldwide, and its mission is to help scientists accelerate their research by offering “fast, easy and accurate” genotyping services.

Transnetyx co-founder and president Bob Bean said in a statement Tuesday, March 27, the company is in a position of growth thanks to “the dedication and drive of our incredible employees and their commitment to servicing and earning the trust of our customers.”

The company’s roots go back years in Memphis, back when former Memphis Mayor Dick Hackett once helped connect the then-young company to investors.

Thompson Street Capital Partners has acquired more than 100 companies across several industries, including in health care and life science services, software and technology services, and business services and engineering products.

Transnetyx says it looked for an ownership group that would support its existing culture. And the company’s current plans include investing in international growth, new services and software technology platforms while keeping the same focus on its mission of serving researchers.