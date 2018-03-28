VOL. 133 | NO. 63 | Wednesday, March 28, 2018

Hattiloo Theatre and The Orpheum Theatre will present “The Mountaintop” Wednesday through Sunday, March 28-April 1, at the Orpheum, 203 S. Main St. Written by playwright Katori Hall, “The Mountaintop” is a fictional depiction of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s last night, set entirely in room 306 of the Lorraine Motel on the eve of his assassination in 1968. Tickets start at $35. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. The topic is The MasterMind Principle, based on the book “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill. Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

B.I.G. for Memphis, a business interest group that connects Memphis Police colonels and business leaders, will meet Wednesday, March 28, from 9:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Phelps Security, 4932 Park Ave. Buddy Chapman, executive director of CrimeStoppers, will discuss “The Need for Community Involvement in Addressing Crime.” Email bigformemphis@phelpssecurity.com or call 901-365-9728.

TAG Truck Center will host an open house Wednesday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its new facility, 4450 American Way. Customers, vendors and the community are invited to tour the 190,000-square-foot facility built on the former former Mall of Memphis site. For more information, email brian.earl@tagtruckcenter.com or call 901-345-5633.

The next Teach901 Educator Job Fair will be held Wednesday, March 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the central atrium of Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave. New and experienced teachers are invited to connect with recruiters from local public, charter and parochial schools. Recent college graduates and seniors graduating in May are also invited to network. Visit teach901.com to register.

Celtic Crossing will host An Evening of Irish Whiskey Tasting Thursday, March 29, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 903 S. Cooper St. The fifth edition in a series of private tasting events includes a selection of four Irish whiskeys and light hors d’oeuvres. Attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets are $40 and must be purchased through Eventbrite. Visit facebook.com/celticcrossingirishpub for details.

South Main Trolley Night will be held Friday, March 30, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the South Main Historic Arts District. Enjoy art exhibitions, live music, and shopping as businesses, galleries, restaurants and shops stay open late. Visit gosouthmain.com for details.