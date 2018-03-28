EPE 'Disappointed' With Memphis' Stance on Arena Proposal

VOL. 133 | NO. 63 | Wednesday, March 28, 2018

Graceland owner Elvis Presley Enterprises Inc. has issued a public statement expressing disappointment with the city of Memphis as the ongoing back-and-forth public dispute with the city and the Memphis Grizzlies continues.

“Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. (EPE) is extremely disappointed that the City of Memphis has not taken its March 23rd settlement proposal seriously (a copy of which follows). Based on recent press reports and quotes from City Attorney Bruce McMullen, EPE believes it necessary to provide clarification on its settlement proposal. We strongly urge the City and the Grizzlies to either join with EPE in its request to have the Chancery Court interpret the FedexForum use and operating agreement and advise all of the parties as to what is permitted under that agreement, or agree to EPE’s settlement proposal.”

The dispute comes from EPE’s plans to expand the Graceland campus, which may or may not violate an operational noncompete agreement the Grizzlies have with the city for FedExForum that, if breached, could cost the city $90 million.

Though the series of lawsuits, legal interpretations, and amended expansions plans have been circling around the project since it was first announced last summer, the latest litigious chapter began Friday, March 23, when EPE filed a lawsuit in Chancery Court against the Economic Development Growth Engine for Memphis and Shelby County for delaying a vote on the project a second time in an effort to avoid being sued.

With the public statement, EPE attorney James McLaren also released a copy of a March 22 letter outlining its settlement terms to the attorneys for EDGE and the city of Memphis, which included the following provisions:

• The arena construction would be funded without any TDZ, Surcharge or TIF revenues being used to pay for the arena.

• Both Mayors will support, and EDGE will approve, the financing for the 80,000-square-foot exhibition facility.

• Both Mayors will support, and EDGE will approve, the increase in the TIF Increment from 50% to 65% in support of the 80,000-square-foot exhibit facility and future additional, non-arena type development on the Graceland campus.

• Approval by the Mayors of a PILOT and support from the Mayors for State incentives for the 1,000 jobs in Whitehaven with construction of a new manufacturing facility.

• Approval of an amendment to the TDZ application expanding the Graceland Project to include up to 250,000 square feet of new, non-arena development on the Graceland campus. Both Mayors will support any rezoning required for the additional development on the Graceland campus.

• The City and County shall assist in providing adequate electrical power to the Graceland campus.

• Upon all required approvals of the 80,000-square-foot facility, the increase in the TIF and any required PUD for the additional development, the lawsuits will be dismissed and all parties will agree to not pursue claims against the others.