IP Seeks Engagement After Smurfit Rejects Second Acquisition Offer

International Paper Co. of Memphis said Monday, March 26, it wants to “engage” with the board of Smurfit Kappa Group after the Irish cardboard box and paper bag maker rejected IP’s bid to takeover the company.

The Smurfit board of directors specifically rejected a cash and stock offer that values Smurfit at $11 billion.

The rejected IP offer is the second in three weeks.

“We have approached Smurfit Kappa because we believe that there is a compelling strategic and financial logic for a combination,” International Paper CEO and chairman Mark Sutton said Monday in a written statement. “We very much hope to have a constructive dialogue with Smurfit Kappa to help us to take this forward.”

Smurfit may have other corporate suitors as well with the stakes being access to the European market as e-commerce grow the market for boxes and packaging.

The company originally responded to IP’s overtures in February with a statement from its CEO saying there was not need to pursue discussions. About a week later, after IP continued to pursue the acquisition, the leaders of the two corporations met and IP delivered its first proposal. The Smurfit board rejected the officer March 5 and in a press release the next day called the offer “highly opportunistic.” A second revised offer followed March 22 from IP with an invitation to meet. That was the offer rejected Monday by the Smurfit board.