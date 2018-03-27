Innovating Human Resources

VOL. 133 | NO. 62 | Tuesday, March 27, 2018

If you boil down the function of human relations to logical extremes, you end up with polar opposites.

On one hand you have the traditional view of HR: a place to fill out all of your essential employee paperwork, ask questions about benefits, send out messages about birthdays, and a place to be heard if you have an issue with a manager or boss.

Other the other hand you have strategic HR: rigorous screening and individualized training programs set up for each professional’s career growth, cunning talent spotting and recruitment, and even change management geared toward letting the company reach its potential by tapping the strengths and potential of each team member.

The war to find, harness and retain talent is real, and if your HR department is stuck in the traditional mode, then need to fix that oversight quickly. Once fixed, you can begin to use human-centered innovation methods to bring out the best in the people and the culture.

The future of business is human: human-to-human. Even technology and financial services are merely tools for humans. Those who honor this premise will have a natural, legal and sustained competitive advantage.

If you solve problems for real people in the market – regardless of what business you are in – you’ll prosper. If you solve culture problems for people inside your business, they will reward you by giving their best and remaining loyal.

No one thing can empower strategic human relations as much as human-centered innovation methods.

Here’s one example of how an innovation workshop can be implemented for high-potential employees.

Demonstrate empathy, trust, and collaboration. Based on their culture and the growth goals set up by leadership, they did in-depth interviews with one another as the empathy subjects.

Explore group problem solving. Using that empathy data, which was plentiful, we moved into define. Many need states and points of view were developed.

Have them generate new ideas and then prioritize them. After we had distilled down the insights – most of which ended up being groupings of internal obstacles to growth – we moved into ideation. The team then crated the judging criteria for which concepts were worthy of prototyping.

Build and test concept prototypes. The group of 12 split into two teams to prototype and further develop programs and solutions. They handled co-creation by presenting to the opposite group and getting their feedback. We refined the prototypes.

Tell the culture story. For the storytelling, the team presented the outcomes to the executive team.

Deploy concepts. Several of the concepts were implemented.

Debrief on the lessons learned and soft skills explored. The team noted the obvious benefits of design thinking: deep collaboration with people from different divisions, rapid problem solving, fast testing of ideas, and how listening with empathy empowers trust and builds strong bonds.

If you want to innovate, start with your people.

Michael Graber, managing partner of the Southern Growth Studio, can be reached at southerngrowthstudio.com.