Head of American Home Shield Leaves as Spin-Off Continues

VOL. 133 | NO. 62 | Tuesday, March 27, 2018

The head of the American Home Shield division of Memphis-based ServiceMaster has left the company as it continues the process of spinning off from ServiceMaster.

AHS president Tim Haynes is leaving as the company searches for new leadership. Steve Hochhauser becomes the interim leader of the home warranty business. He comes to the position from being CEO and chairman of Johns Manville, a Denver-based corporation that makes insulation and roofing materials.

AHS' spin-off was one of the first moves announced by ServiceMaster CEO Nik Varty when Varty became head of ServiceMaster in August of 2017.

In announcing Haynes’ resignation Monday, March 26, the company said it remains on track to complete the spin-off in the third quarter.

The spin-off of American Home Shield is being overseen by Dion Persson, senior vice president of business development and a former Ingersoll Rand executive. Hochhauser has held executive positions at Ingersoll Rand as well as United Technologies.