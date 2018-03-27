Gun Violence March About More Than School Safety

VOL. 133 | NO. 62 | Tuesday, March 27, 2018

The Memphis “March For Our Lives” that drew several thousand people Downtown Saturday, March 24, focused on gun violence beyond the Parkland, Florida, school massacre that prompted the national movement about a month ago.

At the end of the march from Clayborn Temple to the National Civil Rights Museum, Central High School senior Hali Smith went through a litany of shootings that include Parkland, Columbine High School almost 20 years ago, Trayvon Martin’s death at the hands of a neighbor, Michael Brown’s death by police and Memphis teenagers killed off school property.

“We are not marching for gun violence. We are marching to mourn death. We are not marching for justice. We are marching for our lives,” Smith said in the NCRM plaza. “We want systemic change and everlasting freedom. The root of these issues comes down to a lack of concern for the students transformed into mass murderers.”

She and other speakers linked different instances of gun violence with questions of law, crime, violence and mental health.

Political leaders were in the crowd, but not at the microphone.

The Memphis protest was one in a series across the country and in other parts of the world Saturday.

Among the victims of gun violence remembered were Nicholas Millican and Audrea Reed, two students at Kingsbury High School shot Feb. 9 on their way to a school pep rally.

The 19-year old suspect charged with two counts of first degree murder allegedly followed Millican, Reed and other students on a bicycle before the shooting. The massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school that killed 17 happened five days later.

Yeny Perez, one of the Kingsbury students still mourning the loss of their classmates, questioned the nature of gun violence after its aftermath.

“What are we doing? The laws have become bystanders in the deaths of innocent people,” Perez said at the end of Saturday’s march. “What are we really trying to accomplish? Many will bring the argument that guns equal safety. Yet, that definition of safety puts the freedom from fear at risk. … Gun violence can only be controlled with stricter gun laws that provide safety for others. How many more teens, students and teachers will have to die for us to figure out we need stricter gun laws.”

Aissata Bah, a student at Whitehaven High School, was the leader among the speakers who kept reminding those at the Memphis march to get text alerts about the next event.

“Get outside of your comfort zone and make some changes,” she said in her appeal after the other students spoke.

“Social media posts are not enough,” she said to applause from some of the older people in the crowd at the NCRM plaza. And she talked about ways to stay connected for information on social media.

“I think the future is in good hands,” said former Atlanta mayor, U.S. representative and United Nations ambassador Andrew Young.

He and another veteran of the civil rights movement, Rev. Jesse Jackson, were in Memphis Saturday evening for a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the 1968 sanitation workers’ strike and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Young watched the Washington, D.C., demonstration on television before coming to Memphis.

“There were more young people than I had ever seen together in Washington for any reason,” he said. “When I heard those young people, I realized that Martin Luther King’s movement is still very much alive.”

Jackson, who like Young was among those in King’s inner circle 50 years ago, said those involved in the marches across the nation should register to vote in the upcoming midterm elections and the 2020 presidential elections.

“If those politicians that get NRA money are on their list, they will get change substantially and quick,” Jackson said.