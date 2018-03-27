Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 62 | Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Gamblers Lose Less at Mississippi Casinos in February

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Casino revenue fell again in Mississippi in February, although it not as much as in January, as improvements along the Gulf Coast were outweighed by further declines at Mississippi River casinos.

State Revenue Department figures released last week show gamblers lost $170 million statewide in February, down 1 percent from February 2017's $172 million.

Receipts rose to $97 million at the 12 coastal casinos, up 2 percent from $95 million last year.

The 16 river casinos posted winnings of $73 million, down 5 percent from $77 million in February 2017. Revenue has fallen at river casinos every year but one since peaking in 2006.

Statewide revenue is down 2 percent over the last 12 months.

Numbers exclude Choctaw Indian casinos, which don't report winnings to the state.

