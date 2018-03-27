VOL. 133 | NO. 62 | Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Rhodes College will host an MLK50 panel discussion Tuesday, March 27, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in McNeill Concert Hall on Rhodes’ West Campus, 613 University St. Alumni and community leaders will discuss significant events they experienced leading up to and immediately following Dr. Martin Luther King’s death. Visit rhodes.edu/content/mlk50 for details.

The Beethoven Club Music Series, featuring a performance by some of Memphis’ brightest young college classical musicians, continues Tuesday, March 27, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The Beethoven Club of Memphis hosts the series on the last Tuesday of every month. Admission is free. Visit beethovenclubmemphis.org.

Hattiloo Theatre and The Orpheum Theatre will present “The Mountaintop” Wednesday through Sunday, March 28-April 1, at the Orpheum, 203 S. Main St. Written by playwright Katori Hall, “The Mountaintop” is a fictional depiction of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s last night, set entirely in room 306 of the Lorraine Motel on the eve of his assassination in 1968. Tickets start at $35. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. The topic is The MasterMind Principle, based on the book “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill. Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

B.I.G. for Memphis, a business interest group that connects Memphis Police colonels and business leaders, will meet Wednesday, March 28, from 9:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Phelps Security, 4932 Park Ave. Buddy Chapman, executive director of CrimeStoppers, will discuss “The Need for Community Involvement in Addressing Crime.” Email bigformemphis@phelpssecurity.com or call 901-365-9728.

TAG Truck Center will host an open house Wednesday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its new facility, 4450 American Way. Customers, vendors and the community are invited to tour the 190,000-square-foot facility built on the former former Mall of Memphis site. For more information, email brian.earl@tagtruckcenter.com or call 901-345-5633.

The next Teach901 Educator Job Fair will be held Wednesday, March 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the central atrium of Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave. New and experienced teachers are invited to connect with recruiters from local public, charter and parochial schools. Recent college graduates and seniors graduating in May are also invited to network. Visit teach901.com to register.