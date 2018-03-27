Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 62 | Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Energy Department Withdraws From Arkansas Power-Line Project

The Associated Press

Updated 2:56PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – The U.S. Department of Energy has withdrawn support for a $2.5 billion power-line project through Arkansas opposed by landowners who feared they would be forced to sell their property against their will.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports a participation agreement between the agency and Clean Line Energy Partners was severed on Friday. Clean Line spokeswoman Sarah Bray says the agreement was canceled but that the project is not dead. Bray says the company is evaluating its next steps.

The 705-mile power line that would link wind farms in the Oklahoma Panhandle to customers in Tennessee. In December, Clean Line sold the Oklahoma portion of the project to NextEra Energy Resources.

NextEra spokesman Steve Stengel says his company owns and operates wind farms in Oklahoma and Friday's announcement doesn't impact its plans.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, www.arkansasonline.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 93 93 4,372
MORTGAGES 108 108 5,236
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 19 19 876
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 9,136
BANKRUPTCIES 59 59 3,305
BUSINESS LICENSES 27 27 1,736
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 1,882
MARRIAGE LICENSES 24 24 864

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.