VOL. 133 | NO. 62 | Tuesday, March 27, 2018

FedEx Freight Reserves 20 Tesla Electric Semis

FedEx Corp. has placed a reservation with Tesla for 20 Tesla fully electric semi-trucks, which are scheduled to begin production in 2019.

The Memphis-based shipping giant, which announced the Tesla order Monday, March 26, said the semis will be operated by FedEx Freight, its less-than-truckload unit.

“FedEx has a long history of innovation and incorporating sustainability efforts throughout its global network,” FedEx Freight president and CEO Mike Ducker said in a release. “Our investment in these trucks is part of our commitment to improving road safety while also reducing our environmental impact.”

Tesla claims its new electric semis will deliver a better experience for truck drivers, while increasing safety and significantly reducing the cost of cargo transport.

Technologies such as surround cameras and onboard sensors help to aid object detection while also enabling enhanced autopilot for automatic emergency braking, automatic lane keeping and lane departure warning, according to FedEx.

Tesla also touts electric energy cost savings that are half that of diesel.

– Patrick Lantrip

Baseball Tigers to Retire Ron McNeely’s Jersey

Continuing a tradition started by head coach Daron Schoenrock in 2005, the University of Memphis baseball team will retire the jersey of two-time All-American Ron McNeely prior to the Saturday, March 31, game against UCF at FedExPark.

The pregame ceremony will take place approximately 20 minutes before the 11:30 a.m. scheduled start time.

McNeely enjoyed one of the most decorated baseball careers in University of Memphis history, playing from 1974 to 1976.

In addition to becoming a two-time All-American, McNeely still holds the University of Memphis single-season record for batting average, hitting .462 as a junior in 1976.

Despite having his single-game records broken, he is one of only 10 players in program history to have five hits in a game and one of nine players to steal four bases in a game.

During his three years, the Tigers posted records of 24-22, 30-8 and 32-11. In 1975, with McNeely batting .411 with 29 RBI, Memphis won its first Metro Conference Championship behind a 5-for-5 performance from McNeely in the title game. That same season, McNeely set school records at the time for fewest strikeouts in a season (1), most runs scored in a season (43), and most stolen bases in a season (24).

In 1976, McNeely’s average was up to .462, a school record that still stands, and his 67 hits were also a school record at the time as Memphis advanced to its first NCAA Tournament. McNeely’s .395 career batting average is third all-time for a Tiger.

Following McNeely’s playing career at Memphis, he was drafted by the Oakland A’s, and made it as high as AA in the Athletics organization. McNeely was inducted into the University of Memphis M Club Hall of Fame in 1990.

– Don Wade

Memphis Farmers Market Names Executive Director

Rebecca Dull has joined the Memphis Farmers Market as executive director. Dull, who began her new role Monday, March 19, has experience working in various nonprofits, community markets and fundraising as well as more than seven years of experience in communications and marketing.

“I have a passion for sustainable food systems and community development,” Dull said in a statement to market leadership. “I believe farmers markets are vital not only to the farmers but to the surrounding neighborhoods.”

Most recently, she served as assistant director at Carbondale Main Street in Carbondale, Illinois, where her duties included event coordination, solicitation and community engagement.

Dull has extensive volunteer experience spanning from employee mentoring to community outreach and public relations.

MFM will begin its 2018 season April 7 with new hours. The market will be open every Saturday through October from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Based on input we’ve received from our vendors, the Memphis Farmers Market will open one hour later each Saturday during the market season,” said Lisa Taylor, 2018 MFM board president.

The Memphis Farmers Market sits on the corner of South Front Street and G.E. Patterson Avenue in the footprint of the soon-to-be-revitalized Central Station pavilion. As the Central Station development continues, the market will be open and accessible with plenty of parking.

Started in 2006, the Memphis Farmers Market serves the city by providing access to local food and seeking to educate the community about nutrition and good health. It accepts SNAP benefits and is a Pick Tennessee Farmers Market, supported by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

– Daily News staff

UTHSC Professor Awarded $418,000 Research Grant

Dr. Brian Peters, a researcher at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, has been awarded $418,000 to continue his research repurposing compounds to fight against inflammation that results from what’s commonly referred to as a yeast infection.

Peters is an assistant professor in the Department of Clinical Pharmacy and Translational Science in UTHSC’s College of Pharmacy.

The condition is among the most prevalent fungal infections found in humans, with 75 percent of women suffering from this condition at least once in their lifetime.

Peters and his team are working to develop a potential new way to treat the condition by repurposing FDA-approved compounds found in common therapies used to treat other diseases, such as Type 2 diabetes.

The grant from the National Institutes of Health affords Peters and his lab two years of funding to continue research.

– Andy Meek