VOL. 133 | NO. 61 | Monday, March 26, 2018

Boyle Investment Co. Celebrating 85th Year

Boyle Investment Co. celebrated its 85th anniversary with a luncheon on Friday, March 23, for its 113 employees on the top floor of its new Class A office building at 949 S. Shady Grove Road.

That new office building also marks the complete build-out of the Ridgeway Center, a 204-acre mixed-use development launched in the early 1970s in East Memphis.

Boyle is one of Memphis’ oldest real estate development, sales, leasing and management firms.

The two largest mixed-use developments of Boyle’s are Ridgeway Center and Schilling Farms, which as been under development in Collierville for 20 years as of 2018.

The 443-acre Schilling Farms community features newly completed projects such as a 50,000-square-foot ‘Class A’ office building, the second phase of The Carrington multifamily project, and a 9,000-square-foot retail center. Schilling Farms has become a popular site for corporate headquarters in recent years – it is home to Helena Chemical Corp. and Mueller Industries Inc. is constructing its new corporate headquarters there.

Boyle made its first foray outside the Memphis market in 2001, opening an office in Nashville, where it has grown from two employees to 30. Boyle Nashville LLC and their joint venture partners have acquired, developed and manage more than 3.2 million square feet of commercial space, and have more than 532,000 square feet of commercial space under construction.

Since its founding in 1933, Boyle remains family owned with the third generation now involved in management. The company is led by Henry Morgan, co-chairman, and Paul Boyle, president. Other family members include Bayard Boyle Jr., co-chairman, and executive vice presidents Henry Morgan Jr. and Bayard Morgan.

Boyle also has 31 employees who have been with the company for more than 20 years, including Mark Halperin (45 years), Joel Fulmer (46 years) and Russell E. Bloodworth Jr. (49 years).

– Daily News staff

VIA Productions launches charitable initiative with OneWorld Health

Memphis-based video production company VIA Productions is undertaking a charitable initiative with OneWorld Health, a provider of sustainable health care in Third World countries.

VIA supports OneWorld Health as a production partner, capturing and producing video content in Nicaragua and Uganda to bring their stories to a larger audience. The new initiative aims to promote the organization to VIA’s clients by providing contribution and support opportunities on its invoices and updates on the organization’s work through their newsletter.

VIA began working with OneWorld Health in 2017 when the company sent a production crew to Nicaragua to film the opening of their first clinic. VIA producer Billie Worley has traveled to both Nicaragua and Uganda to document the work OneWorld Health is doing in both countries.

Specializing in commercial advertisements and feature films, VIA was founded in 2007 with its headquarters in Memphis and an office in Portland, Oregon.

– Andy Meek

Two Local Businesses to Open Retail Presence in Binghampton

Two local businesses with family ties, Green Goddess Gourmet Vegan Foods and Angels and Tomboys, will be establishing a joint retail presence in Binghampton.

Located at 3078 Summer Ave., the new retail space will combine Green Goddess’ selection of vegan foods, and Angels and Tomboys’ vegan-friendly handmade body lotions and sprays for tweens, with a communal lounge that will offer community classes and workshops focused on healthy living.

Green Goddess was founded 10 years ago by Omi Ogunwale El, and has had its product sold at Whole Foods in Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville and Atlanta, and Cash Saver and Superlo in Memphis. Meanwhile, Angels and Tomboys was launched in 2016 by Ogunwale El’s nieces, Madison Star and Mallory Iyana, two sisters who gained national attention after striking a deal with Marc Cuban on ABC’s “Shark Tank.”

The two businesses will host a joint grand opening of their retail location on May 19.

– Patrick Lantrip

Redbirds Announce Dates for ‘Fun Cup’

The Memphis Redbirds will become the “Memphis Musica” three times during the 2018 season as part of Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversion,” or “Fun Cup.”

It's a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities.

The Música will play at AutoZone Park on June 6, Aug. 3, and Aug. 26 and will have brand-new jerseys and hats, and the game experiences will have a culturally relevant feel through music, concessions and promotions.

The "Memphis Música" brand name emphasizes how music is a vibrant part of both Hispanic culture and the culture of Memphis. From celebrations to gatherings to everyday life, "the universal language" is a common thread between the expanding Hispanic community and "The Birthplace of Rock ’n’ Roll."

Click here for more information or to get tickets.

– Don Wade