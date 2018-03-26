The Week Ahead: March 26-April 1

VOL. 133 | NO. 61 | Monday, March 26, 2018

Happy Easter Week, Memphis! The anniversary of an event at the Lorraine Motel that forever changed the civil rights movement and the world is quickly approaching. Events preceding the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination April 4 are gearing up around town. Details on some of those and other Memphis happenings are below.

The Orpheum Theatre Group, in partnership with the Hattiloo Theatre, will present five performances of “The Mountaintop” Wednesday through Sunday. The Mountaintop, a fictional interpretation of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s last night at the Lorraine Motel, was written by Katori Hall. The play originally premiered in London in 2010, before moving to Broadway in 2011. The five Memphis performances will be directed by Roger Guenveur Smith, and will star Larry Bates and Danielle Mone Truitt. Click here for tickets and more information.

As MLK observances in the city begin to increase, the University of Memphis will unveil on Monday a public display of the original text of a 1965 speech by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. known as the “We Shall Overcome” speech. King made the speech in July 1965 to the General Synod of the United Church of Christ in Chicago. The text, which includes handwritten notes, was bought at auction by Memphis philanthropist Avron Fogelman and will be on display at the McWherter Library on campus through April 16. The unveiling is Monday morning at 10 a.m.

Also on Monday, the Stax Museum will screen “I Am a Man” at 7:30 p.m. as part of its Soul Cinema series. Doors open at 7 p.m. at 926 E. McLemore Ave. The Emmy Award-winning Memphis-made documentary short highlights the 1968 sanitation workers’ strike and the Memphians whose courage and determination changed history. Admission is free. Visit staxmuseum.com for more information.

The Arkansas gate of Big River Crossing opened again over the weekend. The gate closed several weeks ago when the Mississippi River at Memphis reached flood stage. The river level has been dropping for the last week. All of that rising water never affected the Big River Crossing itself, but the annual flooding does close the Arkansas end of the crossing as well as the floodway of the Big River Trails. The trails remain closed as the water there takes a bit longer to find its way back to the river channel.

Loflin Yard, at 7 W. Carolina Ave., is hosting the second Bunker Brews in Memphis on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will feature four veteran entrepreneurs who’ll be giving an “un-pitch” to a crowd of veterans and supporters of veterans. What’s an un-pitch? So glad you asked. It’s, according to information about this event, a “beer-in-hand call to action.” Not some jargony exposition of a business plan. Just a chance to share with attendees what they can do to help entrepreneurs-slash-veterans in Memphis. The agenda includes a cocktail hour starting at 5:30 p.m., the four “un-pitches” starting at 6:30 p.m. and networking starting at 7:30 p.m.

Crosstown Concourse, at 1350 Concourse Ave., is hosting a Blockchain Mixer on Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Raise your hands if that sounds like an oxymoron. Some IBM technical experts are scheduled to be on hand who specialize in the industrial sector, retail, consumer products, airlines, hotels, restaurants, rail, freight and wholesaling. Make plans to attend by responding to the invite below.

If blockchain discussions are a little too deep for you, a spring tradition – the South Main Trolley Night – might better suit your taste Friday. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the South Main Historic Arts District. Enjoy art exhibitions, live music and shopping as businesses, galleries, restaurants and shops stay open late. Visit gosouthmain.com for details.

Grammy and Tony Award-winning artist Leslie Odom Jr. will visit Memphis for a conversation about his new book, “Falling Up,” Friday at 7 p.m. at The Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. Odom will discuss stories from his life that have inspired, motivated and empowered him, with a special guest to be announced. A short performance with a live band will follow. Tickets are $30 and include a copy of the book. Visit orpheum-memphis.com for more.

The Beethoven Club Music Series, featuring a performance by some of Memphis' brightest young college classical musicians, continues Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The Beethoven Club of Memphis hosts the series on the last Tuesday of every month. Admission is free and light refreshments will be served. Visit beethovenclubmemphis.org or more.

There are also some sporting events to entertain this week. The Memphis Grizzlies will play host to Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. Wednesday at FedExForum. For more information go to grizzlies.com or call 901-888-HOOP.

The University of Memphis baseball team will play the University of Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at AutoZone Park. The Tigers also will be in action at FedExPark vs. UCF in a three-game American Athletic Conference series. The Thursday and Friday games start at 6:30 p.m. with Saturday’s game beginning at 11:30 a.m.

And the Mississippi RiverKings will be on home ice at the Landers Center on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Go to riverkings.com for details on tickets and promotions.

The Daily News staff compiles The Week Ahead for you, our readers, every week. You'll receive it as part of our Monday online edition. Email associate editor Kate Simone at ksimone@memphisdailynews.com if you have items for consideration.