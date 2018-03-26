Harris, Chism Say PILOTs Not Effective Economic Development

VOL. 133 | NO. 61 | Monday, March 26, 2018

The two Democratic contenders for Shelby County mayor say they don’t think tax abatement incentives, primarily payments in lieu of taxes – or PILOTs – are working as an economic development tool in Shelby County.

But former Shelby County commissioner Sidney Chism and state Sen. Lee Harris differ on the likelihood that the incentives could be done away with at least in the short term.

The discussion at an NAACP-National Civil Rights Museum political forum Thursday, March 22, comes as City Council members, county commissioners and the Greater Memphis Chamber are discussing changes to the local economic development strategy.

“I don’t believe that works,” Harris said of the incentives. “Am I going to county government to upset that apple cart completely? Probably not because that horse has been out of the gate so long that it’s engrained in every government decision-maker that that is what they need to be doing, is giving away money to corporate interests. It’s hard to turn that boat around at this point.”

Chism had much the same opinion about the value of the tax incentives.

“I’ve never believed that PILOTs were right for the city,” he said. “I think it’s too much of a giveaway to major companies.”

Chism believes quality of life issues like anti-crime measures and improving infrastructure have more to do with economic development.

Harris said improving public transportation through more funding of the Memphis Area Transit Authority would be a more effective alternative.

“If you can get people to work reliably so that they can interview for a job and keep a job you can change the game for many, many families much easier than giving $100 million to Graceland or buying a baseball stadium or whatever the issue of the day is for the insiders,” Harris said. “MATA is one of the most impactful organizations in our town – over 20,000 people take a bus every day, 7.5 million people a year.”

Chism said the transit authority is a city agency and not a county government responsibility. He also said changing the Economic Development Growth Engine for Memphis and Shelby County – or EDGE, the organization that approves most of the tax incentives – could be done by the county commission.

“It only takes seven votes, just seven,” he said. “If you’ve got the seven votes, you can change it overnight.”

Harris advocated some kind of restructuring of the EDGE board, which is appointed by the city and county mayors.

“What if the appointments were people who could not conceivably have an interest in any of the contracts that were coming to town?” he asked. “I’m talking about citizen advocates that are appointed to the EDGE board …. Then we could at least have a little more credibility about decisions. There’s not a lot of belief that there’s anything meaningful for the community going on there.”

The forum, which drew a crowd of around 100, is the first featuring Harris and Chism, who are running in the May 1 Democratic primary. The winner advances to the Aug. 2 county general election to face the winner of the Republican primary among county trustee David Lenoir, county commissioner Terry Roland and juvenile court clerk Joy Touliatos.

Roland made a brief appearance at the forum before leaving to attend a campaign fundraiser.

In his remarks, Roland added to comments he made at a forum last month in Orange Mound about the Black Lives Matter movement, responding to a question about the movement by saying, “All lives matter.”

“I didn’t answer the question right,” Roland said Thursday. “If black lives did not matter to Terry Roland it wouldn’t have been me as chairman that brought in the disparity study and implemented the MWBE program,” he said referring to the efforts to improve the percentage of county government contracts that go to minority-owned businesses.

He also pointed to his support for the renaming of the Shelby County Courthouse as the Judge D’Army Bailey Courthouse in honor of the late Circuit Court judge and civil rights activist.

Republican contenders also have expressed different opinions on the issue of tax incentives.

Roland has said he favors the use of tax increment financing – or TIF – districts as a more efficient incentive than PILOTs. Touliatos has said quality-of-life issues are the most important factors in economic development and Lenoir has said he favors still using PILOTs, but with adjustments that will make companies more accountable.