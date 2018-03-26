VOL. 133 | NO. 61 | Monday, March 26, 2018

Remington College will hold its 3 Lives blood drive for Lifeblood on Monday, March 26, from 8 a.m. to noon at its Memphis campus, 2710 Nonconnah Blvd. The drive is part of a national effort highlighting the need for minority blood donors to help patients with sickle cell and other blood disorders. Visit 3lives.com.

The Voices of the South Writing Cabaret will meet Monday, March 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at TheatreSouth, 1000 S. Cooper St. (in the First Congregational Church basement). At the start of the evening, participants receive a writing prompt and write for an hour, then everyone is given the opportunity to share what they have written. Cost is free; one drink minimum. Visit voicesofthesouth.org.

The Stax Museum will screen “I Am a Man” as part of its Soul Cinema series Monday, March 26, at 7:30 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) at 926 E. McLemore Ave. The Emmy-winning Memphis-made documentary short highlights the 1968 sanitation workers’ strike and the Memphians whose courage and determination changed history. Admission is free. Visit staxmuseum.com.

The Beethoven Club Music Series, featuring a performance by some of Memphis' brightest young college classical musicians, continues Tuesday, March 27, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The Beethoven Club of Memphis hosts the series on the last Tuesday of every month. Admission is free; light refreshments will be served. Visit beethovenclubmemphis.org.

Hattiloo Theatre and The Orpheum Theatre will present “The Mountaintop” Wednesday through Sunday, March 28-April 1, at the Orpheum, 203 S. Main St. Written by playwright Katori Hall, “The Mountaintop” is a fictional depiction of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s last night, set entirely in room 306 of the Lorraine Motel on the eve of his assassination in 1968. Tickets start at $35. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. The topic is The MasterMind Principle, based on the book “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill. Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

B.I.G. for Memphis, a business interest group that connects Memphis Police colonels and business leaders, will meet Wednesday, March 28, from 9:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Phelps Security, 4932 Park Ave. Buddy Chapman, executive director of CrimeStoppers, will discuss “The Need for Community Involvement in Addressing Crime.” Email bigformemphis@phelpssecurity.com or call 901-365-9728.

The next Teach901 Educator Job Fair will be held Wednesday, March 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the central atrium of Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave. New and experienced teachers are invited to connect with recruiters from local public, charter and parochial schools. Recent college graduates and seniors graduating in May are also invited to network. Visit teach901.com to register.