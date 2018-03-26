Arkansas Appeals Judge's Order Halting Pot Grow Licenses

VOL. 133 | NO. 61 | Monday, March 26, 2018

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' attorney general is appealing a judge's order halting the state's decision to license five companies to grow medical marijuana and his ruling that the process for issuing the permits is unconstitutional.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's office on Friday filed a notice that it's appealing Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen's order preventing the state from issuing the cultivation licenses to the state Supreme Court.

Griffen on Tuesday ruled that the state's process for licensing the companies violated the 2016 voter-approved amendment legalizing marijuana for patients with certain medical conditions.

Griffen sided with an unsuccessful applicant that had sued the state over the process. Griffen cited potential conflicts of interest by two members of the Medical Marijuana Commission and other problems with the licensing process.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.