Thousands March In Local Version of 'March For Our Lives'

VOL. 11 | NO. 12 | Saturday, March 24, 2018

Several thousand people marched Saturday, March 24, from Clayborn Temple to the National Civil Rights Museum in the Memphis version of the national March For Our Lives.

The group, led by students from Memphis schools, called for the passage of federal gun control measures as well as more mental health counseling at schools with chants of “The NRA has got to go” and “Vote them out.”

In the plaza of the museum, the thousands of marchers rallied with speeches from local students about the impact of gun violence on them including the deaths of fellow students.

Hali Smith, a senior at Central High School, called for “systemic change and everlasting freedom.”

“It is time for tomorrow to happen today,” she said as the crowd cheered.

The testimonials from the students dealt with the loss of classmates locally from drive-by and other types of shootings unlike the mass shootings at other schools that prompted a series of protests in the last month across the nation. But the students said a common factor in all of the deaths is the lack of restrictions including background checks on guns.

The rally at the end of the march included calls for voter registration to turn out votes in the Congressional midterm elections with primaries in August and the general election in November.

Those organizing the march also urged those attending to join an April 20 “National Walk Out” day at schools across the nation.

Former Atlanta Mayor, U.S. Rep. and United Nations ambassador Andrew Young, in the city Saturday evening for a city of Memphis honors ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the 1968 sanitation workers strike and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., said the Washington demonstration was “one of the most powerful demonstrations I’ve ever witnessed.”

“There were more young people than I had ever seen together in Washington for any reason,” he said. “When I heard those young people I realized that Martin Luther King’s movement is still very much alive.”

Rev. Jesse Jackson, who was also attending the ceremony at the Memphis Cook Convention Center and like Young was among those in King’s inner circle 50 years ago, said those involved in the marches across the nation should register to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

“If those politicians that get NRA money are on their list, they will get change substantially and quick,” Jackson said.