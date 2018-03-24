This Week In Memphis History: March 23-29

VOL. 11 | NO. 12 | Saturday, March 24, 2018

2010: Groundbreaking for the Salvation Army Kroc Center at the Mid-South Fairgrounds after a five-year effort that included the local Salvation Army chapter raising $25 million to trigger $60 million in matching funds from the estate of Joan Kroc.

Meanwhile, the Memphis City Council approves a Fairgrounds plan that calls for the demolition of seven structures by the end of September to create a new “great lawn” by Memphis Mayor A C Wharton’s description. The “great lawn” will later be named Tiger Lane. The two buildings remaining on the Fairgrounds site other than the Liberty Bowl and the Mid-South Coliseum are the Creative Arts Building and the Pipkin Building.

2008: Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton takes back his letter of resignation after an Easter weekend in which he learns his plan to resign or retire at the end of July will result in a special election. Herenton’s original plan was that city chief administrative officer Keith McGee would serve to the end of 2011 after city council chairman Scott McCormick serves for 20 days as interim mayor. That proves not to be the case, and Herenton denies he ever resigned or retired. “The citizens of Memphis elected me a few months ago as mayor. I’m not looking for a job. I do not need a job,” he says. “It has been so obvious to me that so many people in the Memphis community lack the ability to read and interpret. I don’t know what it speaks to – the level of literacy? I did not send a letter of resignation or retirement.” Herenton ultimately resigns at the end of July 2009, triggering a special election the following October.

1978: Libertyland opens for its second season at the Fairgrounds with an enlarged Tom Sawyer’s Island that has three miniature rides, including bumper cars and 3-foot-high merry-go-round horses. The live performances include a magic show around Bell Tavern Theater, and the new costumed characters are Col. Beauregard T. Bear and a blue elephant called Chuckles. Admission is $5.50 per person and $20 for season tickets.

1958: The City Commission gets a total of tax assessments on all properties of the city – $984.1 million. The commission approves a contract to prepare structural plans for an underpass at North Parkway and Watkins just north of Sears Crosstown.