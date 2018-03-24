Serving Seniors

VOL. 11 | NO. 12 | Saturday, March 24, 2018

Memphis Jewish Home and Rehab broke ground last month on a $7.5 million rehab wing. The addition will include 16 private treatment rooms, a new dining area, an aqua therapy pool, an indoor walking path and space for more exercise equipment.

Currently, the facility provides physical therapy and occupational therapy in two separate spaces.

“The new rehab wing will enable us to put everybody in one space,” says Joel Ashner, MJHR’s director of philanthropy and community engagement. “This will enable our staff to collaborate more and to provide better care for our residents and patients.”

The new aqua therapy pool has the capacity for two therapists and two patients, with a floor that raises and lowers.

“I think it’s going to be the only one in the area,” she said.

The new 16 patient suites will be equipped with roll-in showers, which will be a new feature for the facility.

A new balance system also will be part of the rehab wing, and was funded through a grant from the Butler Snow Foundation.

“We are truly honored to award this grant to the Memphis Jewish Home and Rehab. This organization uniquely assists its community by making accessible a number of important services,” said Butler Snow attorney Thomas E. Williams, chair of the Butler Snow Foundation. “We look forward to witnessing the purchase of the balance assessment and training equipment for seniors’ impact on the organization.”

MJHR opened its doors in May 1927 when it was located on 131 N. Tucker St. in Midtown. The facility moved to its current location in 1992 and sold the building on Tucker.

“It was a facility where you had to be able to carry your luggage over the threshold to come live there,” Ashner said. “So, it was much different from what we are today.”

Last year, MJHR provided rehab and long-term care services to 950 seniors. The facility began doing rehab in the 1980s, but has seen an increase in need during the last 10 years, Ashner said.

“With baby boomers being more active, they’re getting their knees and their hips replaced, so we’re getting prepared for that,” she said.

MJHR has always been affiliated with the Jewish community and was originally started by B’nai B’rith, a Jewish service organization. In the 1950s, MJHR became its own 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

“We do serve many non-Jewish patients and residents,” Ashner said. “As a matter of fact, we’re really only about 25 percent Jewish.”

Located in a 77-acre park-like setting, the facility spans 145,000 square feet and has 160 beds.

The auditorium at MJHR hosts a rotating art gallery showcasing pieces for sale, and the hallways of the facility are flush with donated original artwork as part of a permanent collection. MJHR provides an art therapy program and a resident showcase each December in the art gallery, and the organization works with Creative Aging to provide live entertainment each month. MJHR also houses a kosher restaurant, Nosh-A-Rye Deli, which is open to the public.

Jewish services are held in the synagogue on Friday afternoons and Saturday mornings, and all Jewish holidays are celebrated. MJHR also provide nondenominational services for the non-Jewish residents.

“We try to care for everybody’s spiritual needs,” Ashner said.

Maurice Buring, a veteran volunteer of MJHR and an honorary campaign chair, has been leading religious services at the facility for over 30 years.

“It’s the best thing I do all week,” Buring said. “The residents give me life. We’ve had such great leadership here in the home by people who have made the lives of the residents and the families of the residents meaningful.”

MJHR was named a Best Nursing Home in the 2017-2018 U.S. News and World Report rankings, along with 30 other facilities in Tennessee. It also has been named rated a five-star facility by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the only one in the area, according to Ashner.

“There are other facilities (doing similar work) in the area,” she said. “We feel we’re the best.”

The campaign to raise the funds for the rehab wing has just begun, according to Ashner. They anticipate completion of the rehab wing by next February.