VOL. 11 | NO. 12 | Saturday, March 24, 2018

The Overton Park Conservancy will host a Park Fun Day and Science Fair Sunday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Overton Park’s East Parkway Pavilion. Events include a science fair with research partners from the University of Memphis, Rhodes College and Christian Brothers University; an 11:30 a.m. mini-BioBlitz, a tour of the Old Forest with conservancy staff to record as many species as possible; the finals of the International Society of Arboriculture Southern Chapter's tree-climbing contest; and games and food trucks. Cost is free. Visit overtonpark.org.

The Five Fridays of Free Jazz concert series hosts Hope Clayburn’s Soul Scrimmage featuring Joyce Cobb Friday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The concert series, presented by Memphis Public Libraries, the Levitt Shell and the Memphis Library Foundation, continues every other Friday through May 4. Cost is free; food and drink available for purchase. Visit levittshell.org/5fridaysofjazz for details.

FedEx Express will host a job fair Saturday, March. 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Memphis World Hub, 2874 Business Park Drive, building D. FedEx is filling permanent part-time positions starting at $13 an hour plus benefits, with a guaranteed minimum of 17.5 hours per week. Applicants must be 18 or older, be able to lift 75 pounds and bring two forms of valid ID. There are no minimum education requirements, but applicants must pass a criminal background check and drug screening.

The Arc Mid-South and the Memphis Rollin’ Grizzlies host the annual “Hoops from the Heart” Wheelchair Basketball Tournament Saturday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Raymond Skinner Center, 712 Tanglewood St. The Rollin’ Grizzlies, a nationally ranked wheelchair-basketball team, will play local corporate teams. Admission is $5; all proceeds benefit The Arc Mid-South. Visit thearcmidsouth.org.

Heels 4 Healing, a 5K walk/run benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, is Saturday, March 24, at 9 a.m. at Shelby Farms Park, 6903 Great View Drive N. A celebration with live music, food trucks and activities will follow the race. Registration includes a T-shirt, and all race proceeds go to St. Jude. Visit facebook.com/5kHeels4Healing for details.

The inaugural Memphis Parent Camp Expo takes place Saturday, March 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. Organizers of more than 40 summer camps, day camps, extracurricular camps and others will be on hand to share information with parents. The day will also include complimentary admission to MBG and My Big Backyard, on-site food trucks, and activities for parents and kids. Cost is free. Visit memphisparentcampexpo.com.

Ballet Memphis will host Peter Pan Family Day Saturday, March 24, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in its FLY Studio, 2144 Madison Ave. An art-filled, story-filled, dance-filled day complete with flying professional dancers awaits kids and kids at heart. Cost is free. No advance registration required; come and go as desired. Visit balletmemphis.org.

Tops Gallery will hold an opening reception for John Shorb’s “The Daily Avalanche” exhibit Saturday, March 24, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 400 S. Front St. Visit topsgallery.com.

Calliope Gallery will hold an opening reception for Fred Burton’s “Hungry Eyes” art exhibit Saturday, March 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 456 Tennessee St. Burton’s works will be on display through May 31. Visit fredburtonpaintings.org.

Homeless Organizing for Power and Equality (HOPE) will host the “Art is Love” art fundraiser Saturday, March 24, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Evergreen Presbyterian Church, 1567 Overton Park Ave. The artists include formerly or currently homeless individuals as well as local talent; proceeds will benefit HOPE. Admission is a suggested donation of $5. For more information, contact Tamara Hendrix at tamara@midsouthpeace.org or 901-254-5964.

Bluegrass mandolin player Sam Bush will perform as part of the Orpheum Theatre’s 2017-18 On Stage at the Halloran series Saturday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the Halloran, 225 S. Main St. Tickets are $35. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.

Fiddler Eileen Ivers, the original musical star of “Riverdance,” performs Saturday, March 24, at 8 p.m. at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. Ivers is a nine-time All-Ireland Fiddle Champion and Grammy Award winner. Tickets start at $30. Visit gpacweb.com.

Spanish dance company Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana will perform Sunday, March 25, at 7 p.m. at Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School, 60 Perkins Road Extended. The company’s newest production, “Voces del Sur,” is a glimpse into the mysterious land of Andalucia in the southern region of Spain. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students. Visit buckmanartscenter.com.

Remington College will hold its 3 Lives blood drive for Lifeblood on Monday, March 26, from 8 a.m. to noon at its Memphis campus, 2710 Nonconnah Blvd. The drive is part of a national effort highlighting the need for minority blood donors to help patients with sickle cell and other blood disorders. Visit 3lives.com.

The Voices of the South Writing Cabaret will meet Monday, March 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at TheatreSouth, 1000 S. Cooper St. (in the First Congregational Church basement). At the start of the evening, participants receive a writing prompt and write for an hour, then everyone is given the opportunity to share what they have written. Cost is free; one drink minimum. Visit voicesofthesouth.org.

The Stax Museum will screen “I Am a Man” as part of its Soul Cinema series Monday, March 26, at 7:30 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) at 926 E. McLemore Ave. The Emmy-winning Memphis-made documentary short highlights the 1968 sanitation workers’ strike and the Memphians whose courage and determination changed history. Admission is free. Visit staxmuseum.com.

The Beethoven Club Music Series, featuring a performance by some of Memphis' brightest young college classical musicians, continues Tuesday, March 27, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The Beethoven Club of Memphis hosts the series on the last Tuesday of every month. Admission is free; light refreshments will be served. Visit beethovenclubmemphis.org.

Hattiloo Theatre and The Orpheum Theatre will present “The Mountaintop” Wednesday through Sunday, March 28-April 1, at the Orpheum, 203 S. Main St. Written by playwright Katori Hall, “The Mountaintop” is a fictional depiction of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s last night, set entirely in room 306 of the Lorraine Motel on the eve of his assassination in 1968. Tickets start at $35. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. The topic is The MasterMind Principle, based on the book “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill. Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

B.I.G. for Memphis, a business interest group that connects Memphis Police colonels and business leaders, will meet Wednesday, March 28, from 9:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Phelps Security, 4932 Park Ave. Buddy Chapman, executive director of CrimeStoppers, will discuss “The Need for Community Involvement in Addressing Crime.” Email bigformemphis@phelpssecurity.com or call 901-365-9728.

The next Teach901 Educator Job Fair will be held Wednesday, March 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the central atrium of Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave. New and experienced teachers are invited to connect with recruiters from local public, charter and parochial schools. Recent college graduates and seniors graduating in May are also invited to network. Visit teach901.com to register.

Celtic Crossing will host An Evening of Irish Whiskey Tasting Thursday, March 29, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 903 S. Cooper St. The fifth edition in a series of private tasting events includes a selection of four Irish whiskeys and light hors d’oeuvres. Attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets are $40 and must be purchased through Eventbrite. Visit facebook.com/celticcrossingirishpub for details.

South Main Trolley Night will be held Friday, March 30, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the South Main Historic Arts District. Enjoy art exhibitions, live music, and shopping as businesses, galleries, restaurants and shops stay open late. Visit gosouthmain.com for details.