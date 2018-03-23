Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 60 | Friday, March 23, 2018

Soulsville Climbing Wall Drops MLK 50 Tie-In After Criticism

By Bill Dries

The Memphis Rox climbing wall gym in Soulsville has changed its plans for an April 3 MLK50-inspired opening to an immediate soft opening after criticism of the tie-in with the 50th anniversary of the sanitation workers strikes and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

(Charles McKinney/Facebook)

That included flyers for the opening with a quote from King’s “Mountaintop” speech – “Something is happening in Memphis.”

“Our only intention was to honor Dr. King, and we sincerely apologize for any miscommunication in that regard,” reads a Wednesday post on the Memphis Rox Climbing + Community Facebook page. “We are in the process of removing as many flyers as we can. We ask for your patience. We’re on it.”

On the immediate opening, the post adds: “What better way to honor the work of love than to do some sooner.”

