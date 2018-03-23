VOL. 133 | NO. 60 | Friday, March 23, 2018

David Lusk Gallery-Memphis will hold an opening reception for Libby Johnson’s “Tempest” and Rob Matthews’ “Peace Like a Fever” Friday, March 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at DLG, 97 Tillman St. Johnson and Matthews will also give an artist talk Saturday, March 24, at 11 a.m. Visit davidluskgallery.com.

The Five Fridays of Free Jazz concert series hosts Hope Clayburn’s Soul Scrimmage featuring Joyce Cobb Friday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The concert series, presented by Memphis Public Libraries, the Levitt Shell and the Memphis Library Foundation, continues every other Friday through May 4. Cost is free; food and drink available for purchase. Visit levittshell.org/5fridaysofjazz for details.

FedEx Express will host a job fair Saturday, March. 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Memphis World Hub, 2874 Business Park Drive, building D. FedEx is filling permanent part-time positions starting at $13 an hour plus benefits, with a guaranteed minimum of 17.5 hours per week. Applicants must be 18 or older, be able to lift 75 pounds and bring two forms of valid ID. There are no minimum education requirements, but applicants must pass a criminal background check and drug screening.

The Arc Mid-South and the Memphis Rollin’ Grizzlies host the annual “Hoops from the Heart” Wheelchair Basketball Tournament Saturday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Raymond Skinner Center, 712 Tanglewood St. The Rollin’ Grizzlies, a nationally ranked wheelchair-basketball team, will play local corporate teams. Admission is $5; all proceeds benefit The Arc Mid-South. Visit thearcmidsouth.org.

Heels 4 Healing, a 5K walk/run benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, is Saturday, March 24, at 9 a.m. at Shelby Farms Park, 6903 Great View Drive N. A celebration with live music, food trucks and activities will follow the race. Registration includes a T-shirt, and all race proceeds go to St. Jude. Visit facebook.com/5kHeels4Healing for details.

The inaugural Memphis Parent Camp Expo takes place Saturday, March 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. Organizers of more than 40 summer camps, day camps, extracurricular camps and others will be on hand to share information with parents. The day will also include complimentary admission to MBG and My Big Backyard, on-site food trucks, and activities for parents and kids. Cost is free. Visit memphisparentcampexpo.com.

Ballet Memphis will host Peter Pan Family Day Saturday, March 24, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in its FLY Studio, 2144 Madison Ave. An art-filled, story-filled, dance-filled day complete with flying professional dancers awaits kids and kids at heart. Cost is free. No advance registration required; come and go as desired. Visit balletmemphis.org.

Tops Gallery will hold an opening reception for John Shorb’s “The Daily Avalanche” exhibit Saturday, March 24, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 400 S. Front St. Visit topsgallery.com.

Calliope Gallery will hold an opening reception for Fred Burton’s “Hungry Eyes” art exhibit Saturday, March 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 456 Tennessee St. Burton’s works will be on display through May 31. Visit fredburtonpaintings.org.

Homeless Organizing for Power and Equality (HOPE) will host the “Art is Love” art fundraiser Saturday, March 24, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Evergreen Presbyterian Church, 1567 Overton Park Ave. The artists include formerly or currently homeless individuals as well as local talent; proceeds will benefit HOPE. Admission is a suggested donation of $5. For more information, contact Tamara Hendrix at tamara@midsouthpeace.org or 901-254-5964.

The Metal Museum will host its Forging on the River dinner and auction Saturday, March 24, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 374 Metal Museum Drive. The evening features a catered dinner and an art auction of fine metalwork, with proceeds benefiting Metal Museum programming. Tickets are $65 for museum members and $75 for nonmembers. Visit metalmuseum.org.

Bluegrass mandolin player Sam Bush will perform as part of the Orpheum Theatre’s 2017-18 On Stage at the Halloran series Saturday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the Halloran, 225 S. Main St. Tickets are $35. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.

Fiddler Eileen Ivers, the original musical star of “Riverdance,” performs Saturday, March 24, at 8 p.m. at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. Ivers is a nine-time All-Ireland Fiddle Champion and Grammy Award winner. Tickets start at $30. Visit gpacweb.com.

The Overton Park Conservancy will host a Park Fun Day and Science Fair Sunday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Overton Park’s East Parkway Pavilion. Events include a science fair with research partners from the University of Memphis, Rhodes College and Christian Brothers University; an 11:30 a.m. mini-BioBlitz, a tour of the Old Forest with conservancy staff to record as many species as possible; the finals of the International Society of Arboriculture Southern Chapter's tree-climbing contest; and games and food trucks. Cost is free. Visit overtonpark.org.

Spanish dance company Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana will perform Sunday, March 25, at 7 p.m. at Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School, 60 Perkins Road Extended. The company’s newest production, “Voces del Sur,” is a glimpse into the mysterious land of Andalucia in the southern region of Spain. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students. Visit buckmanartscenter.com.

Remington College will hold its 3 Lives blood drive for Lifeblood on Monday, March 26, from 8 a.m. to noon at its Memphis campus, 2710 Nonconnah Blvd. The drive is part of a national effort highlighting the need for minority blood donors to help patients with sickle cell and other blood disorders. Visit 3lives.com.