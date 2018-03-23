CSE’s Martin Helping Students Find Their Voice

VOL. 133 | NO. 60 | Friday, March 23, 2018

Memphis stands at the threshold of incredible possibility. In this series, we introduce innovative Memphians who are driving our city forward and forging its future success.

Katie Martin’s required coursework in her dual degree master’s program at the University of Texas in Austin had the Texas native walking the length of a specific dichotomy every day.

For her social work degree, Martin would counsel and connect at-risk individuals to resources for a gamut of needs – food scarcity, learning disabilities or anger management, to name a few.

Then, Martin would switch hats and head across town to the state Capitol where, where her internship working with Texas lawmakers fulfilled the hours needed for her second master’s in public affairs.

“It was crazy to jump between those two worlds daily,” Martin said. “I was able to see that disconnect between lawmakers and the people directly affected by the policies they made.”

Today, Martin finds herself in Memphis, where her work in student advocacy at the Campaign for School Equity serves to shorten the type of disconnect between public and policy that was visible to her daily in Texas’ state Capitol.

Only here, she’s arming high school students with the tools they need to advocate for themselves and their education policy.

“We don’t often ask teens what they want and what they need from their own education,” Martin notes, “and we don’t often teach them what advocacy is and how they can advocate for their own needs.”

Since the CSE was a new nonprofit still in its first year, there was no curriculum for teaching advocacy to teens. Martin had to write the book, literally.

“When I first introduce them to advocacy, I ask them, ‘What matters to you?’ And, it doesn’t take much conversation for them to get to deep issues and needs after talking with each other,” she said.

The students Martin works with often identify systemic issues that have surfaced within their own schools.

“They may be concerned about teacher retention, or not getting enough ACT prep time, or not being able to use the library that they have in their school,” Martin said. “They may not initially realize that the problems they see in their schools are education policies they can push to change.”

In a step-by-step process, Martin helps her students synthesize their concerns into actual policy by having them create “smart goals” for the year. Each student group typically comes up with one to three goals for their school for the year.

“The way the curriculum works,” explains Martin, “is that their goals are broken down into small chunks, with dates and deadlines. By the spring semester of the program, these plans for policy changes in their school end up being 80 percent student-led.”

Among the skills that Martin imparts to the students is the deceptively simple ability to set up meetings with those who have the authority to make policy changes, be it the school principal, local school board representative, or even Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen.

“They practice at getting in front of local officials,” Martin said. “By the end of the program when we take them to the state capital, you can just see the complete transformation in them, it’s the most magical thing.”

As a new nonprofit, the reach of CSE’s work is small when compared to the total number of students and schools in Shelby County. But the nonprofit is embedded in 10 schools, and those 10 cohorts yield roughly 15 students each – all armed with the necessary skills needed for producing change for hundreds more.

In a city where child poverty is among the highest in the nation, learning how to successfully advocate for your needs – educationally or otherwise – can be a critical skill for navigating the unforgiving waters of inequality.

And while it’s not possible to quantify the reach of Martin’s advocacy curriculum, it is possible to imagine the skills gained in each student. Further, it’s not a stretch of the imagination to believe that the students working through CSE are able to pack up their learned advocacy skills and transfer them to their world.

“Their confidence skyrockets,” Martin said. “At the end of each year, being able to reflect on where they are now in their ability to advocate for themselves versus where they were when we started ... it’s incredible.”

Katie Martin is a graduate of New Memphis’ Embark program. Learn more at newmemphis.org.