Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 60 | Friday, March 23, 2018

25 Tennessee Communities Get Economic Development Grants

The Associated Press

Updated 2:58PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Twenty-five communities in Tennessee are receiving more than $9.6 million in grants to help them attract economic development projects.

Gov. Bill Haslam said in a news release that the Site Development Grants announced Wednesday are intended to help rural communities finalize infrastructure and engineering improvements for project-ready, certified economic development sites.

Haslam says the grants help communities attract jobs and provide more economic opportunities for residents. Applications were supported by the community's senator and representatives in the General Assembly.

Cities and towns receiving grants are: Adamsville, Bolivar, Brownsville, Chattanooga, Covington, Erwin, Henderson, Humboldt, Huntingdon, Lexington, Pulaski, Ripley, Tiptonville and Union City.

Counties that are receiving grants are: Crockett, Dickson, Franklin, Grundy, McMinn, Monroe, Perry, Smith, Sullivan and Van Buren.

The Tri-Cities Airport Authority also is getting a site development grant.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 90 309 4,198
MORTGAGES 99 364 5,040
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 60 834
BUILDING PERMITS 168 701 8,962
BANKRUPTCIES 43 176 3,200
BUSINESS LICENSES 26 119 1,674
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 26 131 1,855
MARRIAGE LICENSES 14 84 824

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.