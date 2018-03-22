Transformative Feedback

VOL. 133 | NO. 59 | Thursday, March 22, 2018

Why didn’t “someone” say something? That seems to be the standard response when the job performance does not meet expectations. Whether it is a new employee or one who has been underperforming for years, somewhere between “you’re hired” and “you’re fired,” “someone” should have had that difficult conversation. What if that “someone” is you?

There are always going to be situations that require responsible feedback, feedback that might just make the difference between success and failure, for your employee, your business and you as an employer.

While it might be uncomfortable for you, there are steps you can learn and practice that will frame those conversations into a transformative experience so that it will be a catalyst for releasing the full potential of the employee, either with you or somewhere else.

Think back to your favorite teacher in school, at any level. Chances are it was the one who had the most impact on what you are today. It was probably someone who recognized some gift, some greatness in you that you.

It might have been someone who told you the truth, even when it was painful, because knowing the truth would keep you focused on the right goals. I am sure it was someone who listened to you, even heard the things you didn’t say. It was, most likely, someone who had that difficult conversation with you, and you came away from it a better person.

Employers owe it to their employees who are struggling to do something about it. You will never know just what they can do, or can’t do, unless you know them.

Never let your first “sit-down” with an employee be a negative one. If you are not meeting regularly with your employees individually, make it a priority to set aside time to learn from them about their job successes and challenges. Knowing brings understanding.

When addressing substandard performance, or complaints from other employees about unprofessionalism, walk, don’t run, into the conversation. Tell the employee what the conversation is about, and the level of seriousness. Don’t embellish the situation. Be straightforward, truthful and factual. Allow the employee time to respond and ask questions, and respect the employee’s feelings of embarrassment or shock.

Shift the focus to remediation and set time limits. “What can you do to improve in the next two weeks?” “Meet me tomorrow with your plan of how you will respond to this.” Keep the emphasis on the employee’s ability to correct the situation, not your role as the messenger.

Reach an agreement as to what steps will be taken to improve or change the behavior, and how the progress will be monitored. While you cannot predict the employee’s response, the more you are prepared to maintain the focus on the issue, the better the opportunity for the employee to take ownership of the issue and the solution.

Their future is their responsibility; your responsibility is to have that conversation.

Dr. Mary C. McDonald, a National Education Consultant, can be reached at 901-574-2956 or mcd-partners.com.