VOL. 133 | NO. 59 | Thursday, March 22, 2018

Teague Named Tennessee Democratic Party Executive Director

The Associated Press

Updated 2:53PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A former Planned Parenthood official has joined the Tennessee Democratic Party as its executive director.

According to news release from the party, new executive director Jeff Teague most recently served as president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Middle and East Tennessee.

Teague has also served in campaign and vice presidential office roles for Al Gore.

Teague replaced former party executive director Jason Freeman.

The executive director is responsible for monitoring and management of day-to-day party business, among other programs and initiatives to build the party and help elect more Democrats.

