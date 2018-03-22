Shelby County Schools Plans Wage Increase

VOL. 133 | NO. 59 | Thursday, March 22, 2018

Shelby County Schools superintendent Dorsey Hopson will have a formal proposal in about a month to raise the pay of all Shelby County Schools employees to at least $15 an hour.

Hopson announced the plan Tuesday, March 20, at a Shelby County Schools board work session citing a National Civil Rights Museum-University of Memphis study on poverty in Memphis since 1968.

“It is striking that the (poverty) level since 1968 in Memphis has actually gone up,” Hopson said. “Income gaps have gone up. I’ve been thinking very deeply about how Shelby County Schools can try to, in its own way, in a responsible way, address some of the poverty concerns.”

Hopson noting that many of the school system’s 12,500 employees are the parents of SCS students as well.

He also quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from a 1968 speech when King said many of those in poverty in America were citizens who went to work every day.

“Although we’ve made significant progress, we still have a way to go,” Hopson said. “It allows us to make sure that our employees have a living wage.”

Hopson’s work on the idea so far includes an estimate that setting a $15-an-hour bar for employee pay will mean raises for about 1,200 employees or 9 percent of the school system’s workforce, not counting those who work for vendors under contract to provide transportation and clean school property.

Most of the employees who would get the pay raise work in school nutrition, clerical jobs and the SCS warehouse, as well as school support staff.

SCS chief financial officer Lin Johnson said those now working for below $15 an hour make between $10 and $14.98 an hour, with most of that group making $13 to $14.50 per hour.

Raising the pay to $15 an hour and adjusting the pay schedule further up would cost $2.4 million, with $900,000 of that coming from operating or general funds. The rest would come from federal and state funding.

“In our mind, it’s minimum,” Johnson said, “given the ability to provide economic equality.”

Every school board member expressing an opinion Tuesday evening said they favored the move. Some wanted to make $15 an hour as minimum pay a condition of future contracts with vendors who provide services to the school system.