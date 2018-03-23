New Maciel’s Concept Coming to Broad Avenue District

VOL. 133 | NO. 59 | Thursday, March 22, 2018

A new Maciel’s location is in the works, coming to the site behind Rec Room on Broad Avenue that previously housed French Truck Coffee.

Set to open on April 2, it will be something of a twist on the Maciel’s concept – called Maciel’s Bodega – and smaller than the Maciel’s Highland restaurant that just opened in February. Rather than a third full-fledged Maciel’s, which also has restaurants Downtown and in the University of Memphis area, Maciel’s Bodega will be more like a location number 2.5 for the brand.

The plan is to start serving customers at 584 Tillman St., suite 1, at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, April 2. Building off of what French Truck Coffee was doing there, Maciel’s Bodega will keep operating as an artisan coffee and espresso shop, but it will add breakfast burritos, boba tea, smoothies, beer and other snacks.

Some of the menu items will be available to order via UberEats for delivery throughout the Memphis area.

Outside of food, Maciel’s Bodega also will provide free Wi-Fi and printing for customers to encourage a sort of co-work experience. The 2,500-square-foot space – half of which is dedicated to food production – is getting new couches and a covered patio area that includes a ping-pong table.

There’s also a wholesale component to Maciel’s Bodega. It eventually will produce fresh corn and flour tortillas and salsa for Maciel’s other restaurants, as well as for the public.

Like the Maciel’s Highland location, this one also is a partnership between Manuel and Lisha Martinez, proprietors of Maciel’s Downtown, and the ITS Fine Restaurant Group. The latter includes Rec Room, Bounty on Broad, Railgarten and Loflin Yard, and is operated by principals Taylor Berger and John Planchon.

“We opened Rec Room at Tillman and Broad almost four years ago,” Berger told The Daily News. “We’ve had so much fun being a part of Binghampton and its redevelopment. When the opportunity arose to take over our neighborhood coffee shop, we jumped. Adding boba tea, burritos, beer and a big patio seemed like the right way to imbibe this special spot with the energy it deserves.”

Maciel’s Bodega will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the week, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

The opening comes almost two months after the launch of a second Maciel’s restaurant location at 525 S. Highland St., which opened to the public for lunch and dinner Feb. 15. It, too, was formed via a partnership between Martinez and the ITS Fine Restaurant Group.

The 3,000-square-foot Highland location has a 1,500-square-foot indoor/outdoor patio. The plan there is to eventually expand the menu – beyond repeating the same favorites as the Downtown Maciel’s – as well as to add brunch and late-night food offerings.

There’s also a bar program at Maciel’s Highland that includes a “Cantina Cocktail” menu featuring drinks that might be encountered in street markets in Mexico, such as the changuirango, banderita and vampiro.