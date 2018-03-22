VOL. 133 | NO. 59 | Thursday, March 22, 2018

Employment Seeker will host a veterans job fair and entrepreneur expo Thursday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Memphis Cook Convention Center, 255 N. Main St. Veterans and civilians can meet with employers or learn more about entrepreneurship and how to start a business. Admission is free; register at employmentseeker.net.

The Grove Grill hosts its first Third Thursday tasting with an open house Thursday, March 22, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 4550 Poplar Ave. The tasting features seasonal small plates paired with cocktails, beers and wines. Customers who attend become members of the Third Thursday Tasting Club, receiving half off any bottle of wine, one free happy hour appetizer, and 10 percent off any special dinner the restaurant offers in the future. Cost is $45. Visit thegrovegrill.com for details.

Poet Terrance Hayes will read from his works as part of Rhodes College’s Jack D. Farris Visiting Writers Series on Thursday, March 22, at 5 p.m. in Buckman Hall’s Blount Auditorium on campus, 2000 North Parkway. A reception and book signing will follow. Cost is free. Visit rhodes.edu.

The 2018 Blue Pump Gala, hosted by the Southeast Transportation Workforce Center at the University of Memphis, is Thursday, March 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hilton Memphis, 939 Ridge Lake Blvd. Put on your blue pumps for a fun networking reception to celebrate the transportation workforce and raise scholarship money for students pursuing transportation-related majors. Tickets are $50. Visit memphis.edu/setwc for details.

Company d performs “Local Impressions” Thursday and Friday, March 22-23, at 7 p.m. at Hutchison School, 1740 Ridgeway Road. The performance unites some of Memphis’ most talented dance, theater and visual artists to create a showcase for Company d, a dance ensemble of individuals with Down syndrome. Tickets are $15 at the door or online at brownpapertickets.com. Visit companyddancers.org.

The Five Fridays of Free Jazz concert series hosts Hope Clayburn’s Soul Scrimmage featuring Joyce Cobb Friday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The concert series, presented by Memphis Public Libraries, the Levitt Shell and the Memphis Library Foundation, continues every other Friday through May 4. Cost is free; food and drink available for purchase. Visit levittshell.org/5fridaysofjazz for details.