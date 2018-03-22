Community Sounds Off on Brooks Museum Relocation

VOL. 133 | NO. 59 | Thursday, March 22, 2018

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art representatives don’t have to guess how members of the public feel about the beloved 102-year-old art museum planning to leave its longtime Overton Park home to relocate to the city fire station at Union Avenue and Front Street.

The move, which is in the early stages now headed toward a 2023 opening Downtown, has generated plenty of public comments. To be more specific, members of the public have had plenty to say about the museum, about how art is and should be part of the community and about the Brooks’ move, and have written those thoughts down.

The Brooks has been hosting what basically amounts to listening sessions – loosely structured, informal gatherings at which museum officials talk briefly and are mostly available to listen and respond.

At the last of those listening sessions on Tuesday, March 20, at the museum’s future home Downtown, tables were covered with paper and a few markers. Attendees mingled, grabbed the markers and had their say. By writing it.

The museum is planning to collect all of that written feedback, package it into something cohesive and use it to inform the next steps in the moving process. At the community session Tuesday, the blank sheets over the tables included a few prompts to prod people to share. Like this one:

“Fast forward 7 years: the Brooks Museum is open downtown and has been welcoming visitors for more than a year. How do we know that our new space is working? What does success look like?”

Among the written responses:

“Time and time again – an experience that enriches.”

“Locals never tire of visiting.”

“Starts conversation both at the museum and around town.”

To another prompt – “What do you want your art museum to say about your city?” – one attendee was direct and to the point. “That we’re proud.”

The Brooks Museum continues to operate in Overton Park as it makes plans for the new building and raises the private funding that will make up the bulk of its cost.

Brooks executive director Emily Ballew Neff, on hand for the community session at the fire station, described this week’s meeting as the end of the first phase of the Brooks’ community engagement related to the move.

“Phase 1 is about bringing people here, bringing people Downtown to the site overlooking the river, getting your thoughts,” she said. “In Phase 2, we’ll go into neighborhoods throughout Memphis.”

Plans that are being contemplated for that next phase, she continued, include some kind of push into areas outside of Memphis, since she said the museum has an impact on counties outside the immediate area. The Brooks, she pointed out at the meeting and likes to frequently make reference to, is the “oldest and largest art museum in the state of Tennessee.”

As such, supporters naturally have specific ideas, aspirations and recommendations for what it could and should be in the future.

Another prompt on one of the tables at Tuesday’s meeting asked attendees: “The Brooks Museum is MY art museum. What has to be true at our new downtown home for this to be true for YOU?”

Answers:

“Inclusion of local contemporary art.”

“Easy access. Diversity of art. Community outreach. People oriented.”