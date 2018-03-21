The Right Note

VOL. 133 | NO. 58 | Wednesday, March 21, 2018

The IRIS Orchestra is trying something new for its just-announced 2018-19 concert season. As the resident orchestra of the Germantown Performing Arts Center, the IRIS Orchestra’s normal Saturday evening concerts will continue to be held at GPAC, with a new start time of 7:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, replacing the current Sunday matinee orchestral concert at GPAC will be IRIS’ new “IRIS at the Brooks” Sunday afternoon chamber series at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, which will be held at 3 p.m.

The IRIS at the Brooks concerts will all be paired with a featured Brooks Museum art exhibit and reception.

Michael Stern, IRIS’s artistic director, said the orchestra has wanted to pursue a strong collaboration and partnership with the Brooks for some time now.

“Our new Sunday chamber series with the Brooks Museum,” he says, “will feature programs of exceptional quality, presenting our guest soloists and our own brilliant musicians in a spirit of adventure that has always been the hallmark of IRIS.”

These will be unique performances, says Brooks executive director Emily Ballew Neff, that blend music and the visual arts. This season – IRIS’s 19th – will include five concerts in the Saturday orchestral series and four in the Sunday series at the Brooks. Season subscriptions are available now, and single tickets will go on sale Aug. 20.

Here’s a rundown of what’s on the way:

Midori, a violinist who debuted with the New York Philharmonic at age 11, will perform with IRIS at GPAC on Oct. 13 in a celebration of the centennial of composer Leonard Bernstein. For IRIS at the Brooks on Oct. 14, she’ll join IRIS musicians for an intimate concert of chamber music.

On Dec. 1 at GPAC, IRIS will play a show that includes festive compositions in a holiday collaboration with the University of Memphis Chorus.

On Feb. 16 at GPAC, IRIS will play a show featuring a young classical accordion virtuoso, Hanzhi Wang, and Bach’s Harpsichord Concerto No. 1, redefined, as well as Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings.

The next day, on Feb. 17 for IRIS at the Brooks, Wang will join IRIS musicians for a chamber music performance.

For the run of shows leading up to the end of the season, March 16 at GPAC will find pianist Inon Barnatan joining IRIS for Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3, among other works. March 17 at the Brooks will see Barnatan perform Beethoven with IRIS Orchestra musicians as well as solo Bach.

For the final weekend of shows, IRIS at GPAC on April 27 will feature Dvorak’s Violin Concerto with Itamar Zorman, top prize winner at the 2011 International Tchaikovsky Competition. The orchestra will be showcased in the rarely performed Serenade No. 1 by Brahms.

On April 28 for IRIS at the Brooks, Zorman performs Mendelssohn with IRIS Orchestra musicians as well as solo Bach.

“The overriding principle behind the way we schedule a season is that IRIS should program differently than other places,” Stern said. “We have a lot of works that are not necessarily on the beaten path, but at the same time we also cover the canon. We want people to come out of the hall having had an exhilarating experience. We want to make the case that music matters. I think there’s a huge role to be played in terms of advocacy and elevating the conversation with the community by the arts.”

The orchestra has built a reputation over 19 seasons as one of the premier chamber orchestras in the country. It includes musicians drawn from orchestras, universities and chamber groups from around the U.S.