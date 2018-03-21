THDA Down-Payment Assistance Fund Sees Plenty of Demand in Memphis

VOL. 133 | NO. 58 | Wednesday, March 21, 2018

The $60 million in federal down-payment assistance funding for Tennessee meant to last through 2020 will probably only make it to Labor Day based on demand in Memphis and elsewhere.

“Here in Memphis, especially, we did twice the mortgage volume in 2017 that we did in 2016,” said Ralph Perrey, executive director of the Tennessee Housing Development Agency. “That adds up to about $43 million in mortgage investment on our part in home ownership in Memphis and Shelby County.”

THDA administers the funds from the U.S. Treasury that were allocated starting in early 2016. Perrey said the assistance of $15,000 per homebuyer for a down payment and/or closing costs is “almost entirely” responsible for the mortgage volume. The funding from the “Hard Hit Fund” of the Treasury goes to ZIP codes hit hardest by the recession to encourage homeownership.

Perrey is in Memphis this week to encourage more use of the HHF assistance as well as mortgage loans available through the Great Choice program – www.greatchoicetn.com – a list of lenders the THDA works with.

“Really the intent with this program … is to bring people back to some of the neighborhoods that are a little slower recovering from the downturn,” Perrey said. “I think the principal ingredient in bringing neighborhoods back is not just the investment, but the presence of an invested homeowner who is going to be there for five, seven, 10 years.”

The assistance is forgivable over a 10-year period starting in year six. And a first-time homebuyer is considered someone who has not owned a home for three years.

Perrey and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland pushed not only the HHF-funded assistance but also the city’s various down-payment assistance programs, which are for up to $10,000 per homeowner and also forgivable over time. Income guidelines determine eligibility.

“In some instances, homebuyers can layer the two of them and that gives them even more leverage going into the deal,” Perrey said. “It’s still hard to meet someone who can walk in and just lay the cash on the table. I think this makes it an easier proposition for some first-time homebuyers.”

Perrey said statewide THDA is seeing the same “tight inventory” that Memphis area homebuilders and Realtors are seeing in housing.

“Homebuilding has just not come back to the pre-crash levels. And most of the homes built are frankly not built with entry-level buyers in mind,” Perrey said. “Those are things that localities are going to have to try to tackle such as making buildable land available, really examining the cost associated with permitting, utility hookups and all of that. The best thing we can do is make sure we are always in the market with a mortgage product that makes sense for that first-time homebuyer.”

For most of those homebuyers, Perrey said they may have budgeted for a down payment, but not closing costs, or they may have seen a lower interest rate but not read the fine print of an ad offering the interest rate.

“Our typical borrower is not going to qualify for the rate that is in the paper,” he said. “That rate assumes you’ve got 20 percent down and a credit score well up in the 700s. That’s not our customer. Our rate is very competitive for the kind of customer that we see.”

Perrey said even after the Treasury funds run out, the THDA will continue to offer down-payment assistance through other programs and with other terms.