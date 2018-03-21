Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 58 | Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Tennessee House OKs TennCare Work Requirements Push

The Associated Press

Updated 2:46PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Republican-led Tennessee House has passed legislation aiming to require certain able-bodied TennCare recipients to spend 20 hours a week working, volunteering or attending school.

The House's favorable vote Monday came hours after Republican Gov. Bill Haslam said he would sign the legislation. It first needs Senate approval.

The bill by Republican House Speaker Beth Harwell seeks a waiver under President Donald Trump's administration, which is allowing state Medicaid work requirements.

It looks to use Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program money.

Parents and caretakers of children 6 years or older would be affected.

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Mike Stewart criticized the bill, saying it would make it harder for poor mothers to access health care.

Fellow Republican sponsor Rep. Dan Howell says all they're doing is requesting the waiver.

