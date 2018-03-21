Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 58 | Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Tennessee Governor Proposes $30M to Improve School Safety

The Associated Press

Updated 2:46PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has proposed $30.2 million to improve school safety.

In a news release Tuesday, Haslam's office says the money includes $25 million in nonrecurring and $5.2 million in recurring school safety grants.

Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Larry Martin told a legislative panel that the money would be spread among mental health, law enforcement safety and education.

Martin said more details are being worked on, as a Haslam-appointed panel on school safety continues to meet regularly. Haslam expects the group's first recommendations before the legislative session's conclusion, likely next month.

The school safety money would come through Haslam's amendment for the 2018-2019 proposed budget.

The $83.8 million amendment also includes $3 million in nonrecurring money to help school districts buy school buses with seatbelts.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 82 152 4,041
MORTGAGES 91 186 4,862
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 34 808
BUILDING PERMITS 190 351 8,612
BANKRUPTCIES 50 98 3,122
BUSINESS LICENSES 30 61 1,616
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 39 72 1,796
MARRIAGE LICENSES 28 59 799

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.