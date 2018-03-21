MERI Rebrands With Genesis Legacy Donor Program

VOL. 133 | NO. 58 | Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Following years of significant growth for its whole-body donor program, the Medical Education and Research Institute (MERI) and Genesis Legacy of Life are rolling out a comprehensive rebrand of their services and spaces.

In conjunction with the rebranding, MERI plans to debut in July its first mobile lab – an expandable 53-foot trailer that converts into a 600-square-foot surgical lab – for use by its sponsors. It is being outfitted with the new branding now.

MERI’s willed whole-body donor program, which received 855 donors last year, will now be known as the Genesis Legacy Whole Body Donation Foundation. The rebranding includes a joint logo and new color scheme on signage, vehicles and scrubs.

“MERI supports two separate but equally important endeavors: the medical education research through the MERI and willed whole-body donation through the Genesis Legacy Whole Body Donation Foundation,” said executive director Jason Owens, who estimates the organization will receive 900 donors this year.

As a nonprofit educational bioscience lab and service provider, MERI offers education and research in all specialties of medicine, providing students with the environment necessary for developing, testing and refining minimally invasive procedures, the latest medical devices, and skilled responses to emergency situations.

When MERI was founded in 1994 by Memphis neurosurgeon Dr. Kevin T. Foley, there was not a plan initially for a willed whole-body donor program.

“Over the years, it became clear that to continue to grow and support the MERI’s mission through our sponsors, we needed to have our own willed whole-body donor program, and it eventually became Genesis,” Owens said. “So MERI’s mission hasn’t changed, but we’ve evolved as an organization to support that mission.”

The rebranding equally represents both organizations, Owens said, because one would not exist without the other.

“Nothing from an operational standpoint will change, from the delivery of services to our medical education sponsors or for the donors or donor families from a Genesis standpoint,” Owens said.

Physicians from around the world come to MERI’s headquarters at 44 S. Cleveland St. or participate in a lab via one of MERI’s mobile options to gain hands-on experience in the latest medical techniques and technologies.

“Without the Genesis program and willed whole-body donation in general, medical education would be affected in a dramatic way and in a negative way,” Owens said. “We think and our learners think that the best teaching model is the human body.”

Medtronic Inc. has worked with MERI and the Genesis Legacy program as a sponsor for more than 20 years.

“Having the MERI here in Memphis allows us great access to the facility, donors and the material that we need to develop our procedural solutions, from proof-of-concept to the development of a solution to the validation that our product development engineers have to do in order to get these products approved by the FDA,” said Chris Bond, Medtronic senior manager of sales force training.

Equally important is the training MERI provides for medical professionals like surgeons, physicians, EMTs and first-responders once new products are on the market. This can include working with pacemakers and other vascular products, interventional therapies like balloon kyphoplasty, as well as oncology, spine and biologic products.

“Medical professionals are always learning,” Bond said. “The opportunity to learn about these new procedural solutions and practice them in a safe environment like MERI is of utmost importance to them.”

Medtronic-related medical procedures that have been impacted through work at MERI include the oblique lumbar interbody fusion procedure, navigated spine procedures and minimally invasive pedicle screw procedures and cervical arthroplasty.

As part of the rebrand, a new website is being created to showcase onsite and offsite bioskills event management services.

With the recent growth of the program, MERI will hire a new Genesis staff member in the coming months.

“We consider the gift of one’s self as the ultimate gift and treat each Genesis donor as a living patient,” said Brenda Daugherty, who leads the Genesis program. “We are called to honor the gift of the donor and their commitment to our mission.”