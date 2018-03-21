Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
The Daily News
VOL. 133 | NO. 58 | Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Hopson Proposes $15 An Hour Minimum Wage for All SCS Employees

By Bill Dries

Updated 9:25PM
DORSEY HOPSON

Shelby County Schools superintendent Dorsey Hopson will have a formal proposal in about a month to raise the pay of all Shelby County Schools employees to at least $15 an hour.

Hopson announced the plan Tuesday, March 20, at a Shelby County Schools board work session citing a National Civil Rights Museum-University of Memphis study on poverty in Memphis since 1968.

“It is striking that the (poverty) level since 1968 in Memphis has actually gone up,” Hopson said. “Income gaps have gone up. I’ve been thinking very deeply about how Shelby County Schools can try to, in its own way, in a responsible way, address some of the poverty concerns.”

Hopson noting that many of the school system’s 12,500 employees are the parents of SCS students as well.

He also quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from a 1968 speech where King said many of those in poverty in America were citizens who went to work every day.

“Although we’ve made significant progress we still have a way to go,” Hopson said. “It allows us to make sure that our employees have a living wage.”

Hopson’s work on the idea so far includes an estimate that setting a $15 an hour bar for employee pay will mean raises for about 1,200 employees or 9 percent of the school system’s work force not counting those who work for vendors under contract to provide transportation and clean school property.

Most of the school system employees getting a pay raise to $15 an hour work in school nutrition, clerical jobs and the school system warehouse as well as the school support staff.

SCS chief financial officer Lin Johnson said those now working for below $15 an hour make between $10 and $14.98 an hour with most of that group making $13 to $14.50 per hour.

Raising the pay to $15 an hour and probably some adjustments to the pay schedule further up would cost $2.4 million with $900,000 of that coming from operating or general funds. The rest would come from federal and state funding especially in nutrition services.

“In our mind, it’s minimum,” Johnson said. “Given the ability to provide economic equality.”

Every school board member expressing an opinion Tuesday evening said they favored the move. Some wanted to make $15 an hour as minimum pay a condition of future contracts with vendors who provide services to the school system.

