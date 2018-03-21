FedEx Talks Texas Explosion, Walmart, and Increased Profits during Earnings Call

VOL. 133 | NO. 58 | Wednesday, March 21, 2018

It was a busy day for FedEx Corp. as the Memphis-based company discussed the San Antonio facility explosion, $2.5 billion in hub modernizations, and a new deal with Walmart all while posting higher than expected returns during its March 20 third quarter earnings call.

FedEx chairman and CEO Fred Smith used his opening remarks to address the explosion that rocked a FedEx facility in the San Antonio suburb of Schertz, Texas, around 1 a.m. Tuesday, March 20, injuring one worker.

“We are very thankful there were no serious injuries from the package that was detonated earlier in our San Antonio FedEx Ground facility,” Smith said. “FedEx has provided law enforcement extensive evidence from our advanced technology security systems designed to protect the safety of our teammate, our customers, and the communities we serve. We continue to assist authorities.”

While it is still early in the investigation process, FBI agents, along with local authorities, now believe that the bomb was linked to a recent string of explosions that have been devastating Austin, Texas.

“We have also confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured and turned over to law enforcement,” the company said during its most recent statement on the matter.

During the earnings call, Smith continued his favorable remarks about the recently enacted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, while reinforcing his displeasure with President Trump’s proposed tariff plans.

“FedEx is concerned about the prospect of increased protectionist tariffs as history has shown us repeatedly that protectionism is counterproductive to economic growth,” Smith said. “The better approach is to encourage open markets and free exchange of products and services, and to reduce barriers of trade.”

For the third quarter, FedEx reported earnings of $2.07 billion, or $7.59 per share, which is up from $562 million, or $2.07 per share, year over year, while revenue rose to $16.5 billion, a $1.5 billion increase from $15 billion a year ago.

FedEx posted $1.02 billion, or $3.72 per share, in adjusted earnings for the quarter, compared with $625 million, or $2.30 per share a year ago.

These figures exceeded analysts’ expectations of adjusted earnings of $3.11 per share and revenues of $16.2 billion.

The company credited the positive results to higher base rates, increased volume at FedEx Ground and FedEx Freight, and a favorable net impact from fuel, while significantly higher variable compensation accruals, increased peak-related costs at FedEx Express and the impact of adverse weather negatively affected the company for the quarter.

Executive vice president and CFO Alan Graf spoke to shareholders about the long-term benefits the $1.5 billion Indianapolis hub modernization and the similar $1 billion upgrades that were recently unveiled for the Memphis SuperHub will have in the coming years.

“These hub modernizations will bring substantial improvements in operational efficiency and reliability,” Graf said. “For example, the Memphis project includes construction of a large new sort facility, state of the art sort systems, construction of a bulk truckload building, and a new area to improve handling of oversized shipments that continue to increase with the growth of e-commerce.”

FedEx Corp. executive vice president and chief marketing and communications Raj Subramaniam also addressed the agreement with Walmart to add 500 new FedEx Office locations within select stores across the country.

The expansion, which will occur over the next two months, comes after completion of a successful pilot program spanning 47 Walmart stores in six states.

“This strategic initiative between FedEx Office and Walmart brings our brand even closer to busy consumers looking for reliable options for packing, shipping and receiving packages,” Subramaniam said.