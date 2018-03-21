VOL. 133 | NO. 58 | Wednesday, March 21, 2018

The Project Management Institute Memphis Chapter will meet Wednesday, March 21, at 6 p.m. at the Crescent Club, 6075 Poplar Ave., suite 909. Author and life coach Jasmin Nuhic will present “Create your development plan; no one else should.” Reel 2 Reel Photography will be on hand offering optional professional headshots for $20, so arrive early and dress professionally. Register at pmimemphis.org.

Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South will hold its inaugural World Down Syndrome Day candlelight vigil Wednesday, March 21, at 6 p.m. in Tom Lee Park, near Beale Street Landing. Shelby County Commission chairwoman Heidi Shafer is the guest speaker, and the celebration also will include music and access to food trucks. Free and open to the public. Visit dsamemphis.org.

The Stax Museum will host a discussion titled “Turning Point: Politics, Protest, and Life in 1968 Memphis” Wednesday, March 21, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the museum, 926 E. McLemore Ave. Local scholars and historians Charles Hughes, Earnestine Jenkins and Otis Sanford will discuss life in 1968 Memphis beyond the sanitation workers’ strike, examining the city’s business community, politics, media and more. Cost is free. Visit staxmuseum.com.

The Junior League of Memphis will host the third annual Memphis Women’s Summit, featuring keynote speaker Erin Brockovich, Thursday, March 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the University of Memphis’ University Center and Michael D. Rose Theatre, 499 and 470 University St. Along with the keynote, the event features breakout sessions, vendors and a discussion about the MLK50 celebration. Tickets are $150. Visit memphiswomenssummit.org.

Employment Seeker will host a veterans job fair and entrepreneur expo Thursday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Memphis Cook Convention Center, 255 N. Main St. Veterans and civilians can meet with employers or learn how to start a business. Admission is free; register at employmentseeker.net.

The Grove Grill hosts its first Third Thursday tasting Thursday, March 22, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 4550 Poplar Ave. The tasting features seasonal small plates paired with cocktails, beers and wines. Customers who attend become members of the Third Thursday Tasting Club, receiving half off any bottle of wine, a free happy hour appetizer, and 10 percent off any special dinner the restaurant offers in the future. Cost is $45. Visit thegrovegrill.com.