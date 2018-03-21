VOL. 133 | NO. 58 | Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Chamber’s Chairman Circle Leader Shea Flinn Resigns

Greater Memphis Chamber senior vice president of the Chairman’s Circle, Shea Flinn, has announced he will be leaving his post, effective May 4.

“This will be my three-year anniversary here, and I have other opportunities,” Flinn told The Daily News. “I think it will be a beneficial change for the Chairman’s Circle to gin it up for a while and get some new eyes on stuff.”

While Flinn did not disclose specifics on his future plans, he said he will continue to work as general counsel of his family’s business, Flinn Broadcasting, which owns several television and radio stations across the county, including Q107.5 and Hot 107.1 in Memphis.

As for a possible return to politics, the former city councilman, who left his post for the chamber in 2015, did not explicitly rule out the possibility.

“I never say never on something like that, but there are no immediate plans,” he said.

Flinn said his replacement will need to have a good understanding of the city, its issues and the efforts that are ongoing to alleviate any problems.

“Hopefully we can find somebody relatively quickly and I can provide on-the-job training,” he said. “We’re doing this in a very orderly manner. We’ll bring them in and we’ll get to work together while they get their sea legs, then we’ll do the passing of the baton.”

Flinn said that though he is leaving, he has thoroughly enjoyed his time at the chamber and sincerely believes in the service it provides for the city.

“It wasn’t an easy decision for me, but I think it’s the right decision for both me and the Chairman’s Circle as they embark on their next phase of leadership in the community,” he said.

Flinn made the announcement via a March 19 email to the Chairman’s Circle and chamber board members, in which he said he would continue to work on upcoming policy issues that are important to the membership, including deannexation, until his May 4 departure.

– Patrick Lantrip

Texas FedEx Worker Injured When Package Explodes

An explosion rocked a FedEx facility in the San Antonio suburb of Shertz, Texas, around 1 a.m. Tuesday, March 20, injuring one worker.

While it is still early in the investigation process, FBI agents, along with local authorities, now believe that the explosion was linked to a recent string of explosions that have been devastating Austin, Texas, according to The Associated Press.

The Memphis-based shipping company issued the following statement on the incident:

“FedEx has confirmed that a package detonated at a San Antonio FedEx Ground facility early this morning. We have also confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured and turned over to law enforcement. We are thankful that there were no serious injuries from this criminal activity.

“We have provided law enforcement responsible for this investigation extensive evidence related to these packages and the individual that shipped them collected from our advanced technology security systems. The safety and security measures in place across the FedEx networks are designed to protect the safety of our people, customers and communities, and to assist law enforcement as appropriate.”

Meanwhile FBI agent Michelle Lee told the AP that law enforcement officials suspect the latest explosion is connected to four serial bombings in the Austin area that have killed two and injured four people since March 2.

Originally, authorities thought the attacks were the result of hate crimes, but the socio-economic diversity of the ensuing victims now leads them to believe the attacks are random.

The last attack in Austin happened after a pedestrian triggered a tripwire in a quiet Texas neighborhood, which prompted authorities to repeat warnings about not touching unexpected packages and issued new ones about any stray objects left in public, especially ones with protruding wires.

The reward for information leading to an arrest in the Austin bombings has climbed to $115,000.

– Patrick Lantrip/The Associated Press

Hopdoddy Sets Date For Overton Square Opening

Hopdoddy Burger Bar has announced it’s opening its first Memphis location on April 2 at Overton Square.

Hopdoddy works directly with farmers and ranchers around the country to source the best ingredients available. In addition to favorites like the Buffalo Bill – made with a bison patty, Frank’s Hot Sauce, bacon, blue jack cheese and “sassy sauce” – Hopdoddy will roll out new food and drink items for the first time.

New menu items include a quarter-pound burger called The Lil’ Doddy, available as a single or double burger, as well as a Breakfast Burger, available all day, made with an angus beef, breakfast sausage and ham patty, American cheese, fried egg, potato hay and Applewood smoked bacon on a brioche bun.

A new shareable section will include combinations of the famous Hopdoddy Kennebec fries, from parmesan truffle to hot honey and sage.

The shake menu includes flavors such as s’mores, bananas foster, Oreo cookies & cream and more.

Behind the bar, Hopdoddy will roll out new cocktails such as a three-whiskey L.I.T. and the Pamplejousse. Beers from local breweries like Ghost River Brewing Co. and Wiseacre Brewing Co. will be on tap.

– Andy Meek

USL Memphis Selects First Sporting Director

USL Memphis has named Andrew Bell, formerly of the Charleston Battery, its inaugural sporting director, team president Craig Unger announced. Bell, who has spent nearly 20 years with the United Soccer League’s Battery, will be tasked with handling all player and technical staff-related decisions and building the USL Memphis front office ahead of the team’s 2019 debut.

“We are excited to take this first step in building a world-class franchise,” Unger said. “Andrew brings tremendous experience on both the technical and business side of soccer, and his knowledge, passion and dedication to the game is exactly what we need as we get ready to bring professional soccer to AutoZone Park.”

A native of Wokingham, Berkshire, England, Bell began working for the Battery as its radio play-by-play announcer in 1999 after moving to the United States in 1995. He served in a variety of roles for the team, including director of marketing, director of sales and his most recent role as president, which he held from 2008 until moving to USL Memphis.

During his tenure as Battery president, the club won two USL championships in 2010 and 2012 and advanced to the final of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2008, which was the last time a non-Major League Soccer team played in U.S. Soccer’s national championship match.

Off the pitch, Bell was instrumental in a revitalized fan experience at Charleston’s MUSC Health Stadium, including significant investments in stadium infrastructure, such as a 3,000-square-foot video board, an English-styled pub called The Three Lions Club, sky boxes, and state-of-the-art media capabilities. For the team, recent renovations to the stadium included new locker rooms, a gym, enhanced athletic training facilities, and a practice field designed to replicate the playing surface at the stadium.

– Don Wade

FedEx Office Expanding Walmart Footprint

FedEx Office, a subsidiary of Memphis-based FedEx Corp., has announced an agreement to add 500 new locations within select Walmart locations across the country.

The expansion, which will occur over the next two months, comes after completion of a successful pilot program spanning 47 Walmart stores in six states.

“This strategic initiative between FedEx Office and Walmart builds on a shared goal of providing customers convenience and value, so they can save both time and money,” FedEx Office CEO Brian Philips said in a release. “The growth of our store network to 500 new locations brings our brand even closer to busy consumers who have told us they are seeking secure, reliable options for packing, shipping and receiving packages.”

Inside the Walmart-based FedEx Office locations, customers will be able to pack, ship, print and direct their packages to be held at any Walmart-based FedEx Office location for up to five business days, either directly or by redirecting using FedEx Delivery Manager.

“Our busy customers view our stores as a one-stop shop for all the products and services they are looking for,” said Daniel Eckert, senior vice president of Walmart Services and Digital Acceleration, adding that printing and shipping are services customers want to access in stores.

– Patrick Lantrip