Commission Plans To Appoint Environmental Court Judge in April

VOL. 133 | NO. 58 | Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Shelby County commissioners plan to appoint a new General Sessions Environmental Court judge April 2 with Monday being the deadline for applicants to apply for the interim position.

The commission plans to interview applicants during March 28 committee sessions.

The vacancy was created by the retirement of Larry Potter, the original Environmental Court judge dating back to the 1980s when it was part of the City Court system.

“The court has the busiest docket of any court in our purview,” commission chairman Heidi Shafer said.

Potter announced his retirement last month effective March 1. That means the elected position will go on the August county general election ballot to fill the remainder of Potter’s eight-year term of office – through the 2022 county elections.

Whoever gets the appointment from the commission would serve until the results of the August election are certified.

So far, four contenders have pulled petitions for the special election ahead of an April 5 deadline to file.

Attorney Robert “Price” Harris is the only one of the four to file his qualifying petition as of Friday, March 16. The others who have pulled petitions are attorney Danny Kail; Patrick Dandridge, the deputy city public works director whom Potter has endorsed; and Carlyn Addison, a Memphis Shelby County Juvenile Court magistrate.

In other action Monday, the commission approved $120,000 for land acquisition and closing costs on rights-of-way and easements for the realigned Macon Road Bridge over Grays Creek in Cordova. The four-lane bridge will replace a 50-year-old, two-lane bridge that county officials say is showing some deterioration of steel and has channel scouring.

In the same area, the commission approved a special-use permit for a 6-acre expansion of Vantage Point Golf driving range, 9580 Macon Road, for an additional putting facility with lights.