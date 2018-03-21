City Council Gives Preliminary Approval to Pre-K Funding

VOL. 133 | NO. 58 | Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Memphis City Council members took first votes Tuesday, March 20, approving the city’s move toward funding $6 million of a $16-million expansion of prekindergarten locally.

The ordinances approved on the first of three readings an establish the city fund for prekindergarten and the funding with the equivalent of a penny on the existing city property tax rate and incremental city property tax revenue as economic development projects begin paying a higher tax rate when their tax abatements expire.

Council members also modified the moratorium on any new public arts projects approved two weeks ago by passing a resolution Tuesday that specifically exempts six projects already underway including “I Am A Man” Plaza and a companion “reflection” area at Second Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Council members also heard that there continue to be legal questions about their call to paint over a mural on a private business on Lamar Avenue at Willett Street done as part of the Paint Memphis program.

The mural of a zombie-like figure has drawn the most ire among council members of the Paint Memphis murals in the area that they consider offensive.

Two weeks ago, the council again directed the city public works division to paint over several of the murals on public property after public works crews painted over the wrong murals in the same area after the council passed an earlier resolution to that effect.

City public works director Robert Knecht told council members Tuesday of a “legal issue” that involves the Visual Artists Rights Act during a break in committee sessions Tuesday.

The 1990 federal copyright law says artists have “moral rights” to prevent or seek damages for changes to or the destruction of art that meets legal standards even if the work is owned by someone else.

VARA has been used in two civil cases involving murals that were painted over or removed.

In other action Tuesday, the council approved a 45-day moratorium on any demolition in the Cooper-Young area as the council works through a final version of a Cooper-Young overlay for development in the area.

The council is also taking a second look at its approval two weeks ago of a commercial development on White Station Road north of Poplar Avenue. Council member Kemp Conrad pulled the item from the minutes of the March 6 meeting Tuesday before they were approved. Conrad said there was some discussion about a turn lane that he wanted to know more about before making the council vote final.

And the council passed a resolution honoring Echol Cole and Robert Walker, the two sanitation workers whose death in February 1968 triggered the sanitation workers strike, as well as Larry Payne, a teenager who was shot and killed by police the following March the same day of a Downtown march being led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that ended in violence.