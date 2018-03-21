Biden to Speak at Vanderbilt University April 10

VOL. 133 | NO. 58 | Wednesday, March 21, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Former Vice President Joe Biden is slated to speak at Vanderbilt University next month.

A Vanderbilt news release says Biden will speak at Langford Auditorium on the evening of April 10.

Admission to the event is free, but tickets are required. More details will be released next week on how to get tickets.

The event is part of the Chancellor's Lecture Series for 2017-2018.

