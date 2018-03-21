Archer Malmo Alums Start New Creative Agency

VOL. 133 | NO. 58 | Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Dan Price and Ben Colar have been talking about doing this for nearly five years, and now the pair of Archer Malmo alums is moving forward with their ambition to launch their own creative agency.

It’s called Baby Grand, and the two co-founding friends and principals – no word on physical office space yet, but Price says “We’re open for business” – say it will be focused in large part on branding. The way the agency’s website puts it, with a bit of lighthearted flair: “We’re here to create standout brands through smart design, effective content, and dope experiences. You’re here because you’re looking for some of that, or because you’re one of our moms. (Hi, moms.)”

Price, who’s been working with the Creative Works organization, explained a bit more about what that means in an interview with The Daily News.

“So, new companies. New organizations. New products,” Price said about Baby Grand, which won’t have any particular industry focus when it comes to securing clients. “Brand design and positioning has been our strong suit throughout our careers.

Price had been a senior copywriter at Archer Malmo before working as the chief operating officer at Creative Works. Colar, who’s in the process of leaving Archer Malmo, has been an associate creative director at the firm.

Price was one of a few Archer Malmo staffers who founded the Undercurrent event series, which takes over interesting and buzzy spaces around the city to hold informal, unstructured networking events for creatives and young professionals. Creative Works also has sponsored Undercurrent.

“The other thing we’re going to be focusing on is experience design and creative activations,” Price said. “Through things like Undercurrent and Ignite, we have a lot of experience translating a brand into a physical, in-person experience. That’s something I think a lot of people are doing more of lately, here in Memphis especially.”

Price said he and Colar have “both gotten to the point in our careers where something like this – going out on our own, starting our own agency, made a lot of sense.”

“We think we have a creative perspective that is going to be unique not only in Memphis but also nationally,” Price said.