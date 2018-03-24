Snapshot: Adorning the City’s Main Arteries

VOL. 133 | NO. 57 | Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Volunteers coordinated by Volunteer Memphis and Memphis City Beautiful completed their planting of trees Saturday along South Parkway between Gaither and Pillow. The “Plant the Parkways” effort seeks to plant more than 1,000 flowering trees along the city’s parkways, which are considered park land. The effort, which moves to North Parkway in May, is also sponsored by Leadership Memphis and The Kresge Foundation.