VOL. 133 | NO. 57 | Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Snapshot: Adorning the City’s Main Arteries

(Daily News/Houston Cofield)

Volunteers coordinated by Volunteer Memphis and Memphis City Beautiful completed their planting of trees Saturday along South Parkway between Gaither and Pillow. The “Plant the Parkways” effort seeks to plant more than 1,000 flowering trees along the city’s parkways, which are considered park land. The effort, which moves to North Parkway in May, is also sponsored by Leadership Memphis and The Kresge Foundation.

RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 81 390 4,279
MORTGAGES 88 452 5,128
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 8 83 857
BUILDING PERMITS 174 875 9,136
BANKRUPTCIES 46 222 3,246
BUSINESS LICENSES 35 154 1,709
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 27 158 1,882
MARRIAGE LICENSES 16 100 840

