Food Delivery Search Engine Launching in Memphis

VOL. 133 | NO. 57 | Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Memphians are enjoying a bumper crop of on-demand ordering apps and platforms, especially in the meals-to-go space. Uber Eats and Bite Squad are among the big-name food-ordering apps that give diners here the option – with just a few taps – to order meals that get sent straight to their door.

And that’s partly the reason a new name, Bootler, is arriving in Memphis.

Think of Bootler as comparable to something like a Google that’s only focused on food and alcohol delivery companies. It has web and mobile app offerings, CEO Michael DiBenedetto tells The Daily News, and it’s launching in Memphis “in the near future.” He says it works like this:

When DiBenedetto is preparing to go on a trip, for example, he turns frequently to his American Airlines mobile app. He uses it to look up possible flights, prices, departure times, connection details – all the data he needs to make his travel decision.

Sometimes, he’s not happy with the choices that are presented to him. In that case, he then moves beyond the American Airlines app and checks out something like Kayak.com, which is an aggregator of fare and travel data that can present him with different options. Kayak eliminates the need to check apps and sites one by one.

That’s the same way Bootler works, he says. It’s a portal meant to give users insight into the cheapest and fastest food delivery options available to them.

“We aggregate multiple third-party delivery services into one app, and then we show users what the different delivery services are that work with a given restaurant as well as what their delivery fee and time estimates are,” he says of Bootler, the name being a kind of play on the word “butler.” “We’re like a Kayak.com of the online food-ordering space.”

The app aggregates data from services like GrubHub, DoorDash, Postmates and more. It’s built to let users search and discover restaurants that deliver to their neighborhood and compare prices, fastest delivery time and overall convenience.

Bootler’s Web presence – www.gobootler.com – is already surfacing Memphis restaurant options in its search responses. Type “Memphis” into the search box on the site’s main page, for example, and if the time is late at night you’re shown options like Kooky Canuck. Bootler shows that it delivers via the Bite Squad service, has a $4.99 delivery fee and what the current delivery time estimate is.

“Someone’s going to have their favorite food delivery app on their phone, but if they’re not giving them the right restaurant or the delivery fees might be too high because of surge pricing or what have you, then you have Bootler to also see all the other options in one place,” DiBenedetto said about Bootler, which is free to use.

The service’s arrival in Memphis continues the growth of related offerings in the city, as the food delivery service Bite Squad is amping up its presence here in a big way.

The company said at the end of January that it’s added more than 30 new restaurants to its stable of participating restaurants in Memphis, bringing its total to more than 150 here.