Flinn Resigning from Chairman’s Circle

VOL. 133 | NO. 57 | Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Greater Memphis Chamber senior vice president of the Chairman’s Circle, Shea Flinn, has announced he will be leaving his post, effective May 4.

“This will be my three-year anniversary here, and I have other opportunities,” Flinn told The Daily News. “I think it will be a beneficial change for the Chairman’s Circle to gin it up for a while and get some new eyes on stuff.”

While Flinn did not disclose specifics on his future plans, he said he will continue to work as general counsel of his family’s business, Flinn Broadcasting, which owns several television and radio stations across the county including Q107.5 and Hot 107.1 in Memphis.

As for a possible return to politics, the former city councilman who left his post for the chamber in 2015 did not explicitly rule out the possibility.

“I never say never on something like that, but there are no immediate plans,” he said.

Flinn said his replacement will need to have a good understanding of the city, its issues, and the efforts that are ongoing to alleviate any problems.

“Hopefully we can find somebody relatively quickly and I can provide on-the-job-training,” he said. “We’re doing this in a very orderly manner. We’ll bring them in and we’ll get to work together while they get their sea legs, then we’ll do the passing of the baton.”

Flinn said that though he is leaving, he has thoroughly enjoyed his time at the chamber and sincerely believes in the service it provides for the city.

“It wasn’t an easy decision for me, but I think it’s the right decision for both me and the Chairman’s Circle as they embark on their next phase of leadership in the community,” he said.

Flinn made the announcement via a March 19 email to the Chairman’s Circle and chamber board members, in which he said he would continue to work on upcoming policy issues that are important to the membership, including deannexation, until his May 4 departure.

“I cannot say enough good things about our time together. I love this city and will continue to be committed to the mission of the chamber and the Chairman's Circle,” Flinn’s message read in part. “Working with each of you has been a wonderful experience, and I am so proud of all that we have accomplished together for Memphis.”