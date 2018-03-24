Dunavant Says Gangs ‘Prime Problem’ In West Tennessee

VOL. 133 | NO. 57 | Tuesday, March 20, 2018

U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant says street gangs in various forms and coalitions are “the prime problem and concern here in West Tennessee and Memphis.”

“We are targeting the financial structure of these organizations. These are businessmen. They come together from all different types of groups, across gang rivalries for the purpose of making money,” Dunavant said on the WKNO/Channel 10 program “Behind The Headlines.”

The approach takes into account organizations that cross gang lines, sometimes bringing members of rival street gang members together in organizations sometimes known as “mobs.”

“It’s a money-making opportunity. One of the best ways we know to attack and dismantle these gangs, these structures, is to go after the financial incentives by money laundering,” he said. “And also to identify people who we can’t nicely put into separate categories. We identify that they are conspiring and coming together to commit criminal acts and they are criminally responsible for the overall conspiracy.”

Dunavant’s office announced in February the indictment of 25 alleged members and associates of “Major Stacks Entertainment” – an organization that began and operated primarily in the area of Kerr Avenue and Pillow Street in south Memphis.

It included, according to the indictment on drug, firearms and money laundering charges, members of the Young Mob, Vice Lords, Gangster Disciples, Kitchen Crip and Bloods.

“We believe that we completely took down the Major Stacks Entertainment gang. They call themselves that as a name ostensibly because they say they are in the music business or the rap business,” Dunavant said. “That is just something that popped up and they created a name for themselves really for the purpose of committing crime.”

Dunavant expects these organizations will form again.

“It’s almost like whack a mole. They pop up and create some name – they create some presence on social media. They do business. They organize in such a way that it’s loose but effective,” he said. “We are certainly pursuing it vigorously. We believe we’ve made a major dent in some of them. … It’s very frustrating. It’s very challenging for law enforcement. But we are being effective.”

“Behind The Headlines,” hosted by Eric Barnes, publisher of The Daily News, can be seen on The Daily News Video page, video.memphisdailynews.com.

Dunavant, whose office takes in all of West Tennessee, has a prosecutor whose sole job is to pursue cases based on opioid distribution and the rise in overdose deaths.

“We are targeting and we are reviewing every overdose death to makes sure we can go back and investigate the source of that and hold that person accountable,” he said. “We are attempting to make sure that we are regulating and watching those health care professionals that might be abusing or dishonoring their oath.”

But that hasn’t so far included pursuing pharmaceutical companies, which U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said the Justice Department will pursue.

“We support that as one way to tackle that problem.,” Dunavant said. “But here on the ground in West Tennessee we are not focused on filing those lawsuits and litigating in our courts. We’re really focused on the supply side and the traffickers, the people who are creating the overdoses and the overdose deaths, the people who are making money on that. And we are very aggressively focused on those cases in such a way that we have ramped up our case load.”

Dunavant also said he is working with local officials and the FBI on a “comprehensive approach” to prevent school and other mass shootings.

“I think there are too many guns in the hands of prohibited or dangerous people. I don’t think as a general rule there’s too many guns,” he said. “Law-abiding people who can lawfully possess and own firearms, they don’t create a lot of problems for us in the criminal justice system. It is the prohibited person – that is the minor, the juvenile, the criminal alien, the convicted felon, the person who has the background of domestic violence convictions or orders of protection, people who are in possession of stolen firearms or prohibited weapons – those are the things we focus on.”