VOL. 133 | NO. 114 | Thursday, June 7, 2018

Students Trying to Make Tennessee River More Accessible

The Associated Press

Updated 2:59PM
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A group of students and professors from the University of Tennessee are working to make the Tennessee River more accessible.

WBIR-TV reports it took two years for students in a landscape architecture class to create a map for a 652-mile (1049-kilometer) trail along the river that would stretch from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Paducah, Kentucky.

University Of Tennessee Professor Brad Collett said the idea for the Tennessee River Project came from a student in 2016. The vision is for a multi-modal trail that people could use to hike, bike or paddle.

Collett said he'd like to turn their vision into a reality and has started by reaching out to organizations to gain support.

Information from: WBIR-TV, www.wbir.com

